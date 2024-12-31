CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Business

Singapore foodpanda to raise platform fees to S$0.60 from Jan 1 following Platform Workers Act

ByMary Alavanza

December 31, 2024
foodpanda

SINGAPORE: On Dec 30, food delivery service foodpanda announced that it will raise its Singapore platform fees from S$0.40 to S$0.60, starting Jan 1, 2025.

The fee hike follows the introduction of the Platform Workers Act, which takes effect at the same time, as reported by Malay Mail.

The new S$0.60 fee matches the one Grab will implement. Both companies are adjusting their fees in line with new regulations that will impact the gig economy.

Users were informed of the increase via email, but the message did not mention the Platform Workers Act, according to Mothership’s report. Instead, it stated that the higher fee would support “government initiatives that uplift our delivery partners.”

The company added that the fee adjustment would help improve the user experience and support its engagement programmes. The company reassured customers by acknowledging the discomfort price increases can cause.

In its email, foodpanda stated, “We understand that price changes are never easy, and appreciate your continued support as we work to enhance our services and help our foodpanda community thrive.

See also  Foodpanda rider allegedly tries to cheat customer by faking accident to get payment twice

The Platform Workers Act, passed by Singapore’s Parliament in September 2024, aims to provide better labour protections for workers in the gig economy, such as delivery workers and private-hire car drivers.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the increased CPF contributions will be mandatory for Platform Workers born on or after Jan 1 1995. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

New SingPost CFO announced after whistleblower report, dismissal of 3 top execs

December 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Chinese carmakers to hit the brakes on luxury EV launches as weak demand and cash crunch loom

December 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Changi Airport Group to welcome Lim Ming Yan as the new chairman in April 2025

December 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore foodpanda to raise platform fees to S$0.60 from Jan 1 following Platform Workers Act

December 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

How much salary do young Singaporeans need to live comfortably in Singapore?

December 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Lower household electricity and gas prices announced for January to March 2025

December 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

FairPrice Group doubles discount for Blue & Orange cardholders for the first 60 days of 2025

December 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.