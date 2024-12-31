SINGAPORE: On Dec 30, food delivery service foodpanda announced that it will raise its Singapore platform fees from S$0.40 to S$0.60, starting Jan 1, 2025.

The fee hike follows the introduction of the Platform Workers Act, which takes effect at the same time, as reported by Malay Mail.

The new S$0.60 fee matches the one Grab will implement. Both companies are adjusting their fees in line with new regulations that will impact the gig economy.

Users were informed of the increase via email, but the message did not mention the Platform Workers Act, according to Mothership’s report. Instead, it stated that the higher fee would support “government initiatives that uplift our delivery partners.”

The company added that the fee adjustment would help improve the user experience and support its engagement programmes. The company reassured customers by acknowledging the discomfort price increases can cause.

In its email, foodpanda stated, “We understand that price changes are never easy, and appreciate your continued support as we work to enhance our services and help our foodpanda community thrive.“

The Platform Workers Act, passed by Singapore’s Parliament in September 2024, aims to provide better labour protections for workers in the gig economy, such as delivery workers and private-hire car drivers.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the increased CPF contributions will be mandatory for Platform Workers born on or after Jan 1 1995. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos