Singapore Festival of Football: Liverpool to face Bayern and Leicester in pre-season tour

SINGAPORE — English Premier League giants Liverpool Football Club will be returning to Singapore for a second consecutive year, and will play against the likes of German side Bayern Munich and Leicester City at the National Stadium as part of the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig from Jul 26 to Aug 2. Joining in the week-long fiesta will be Tottenham Hotspur who will take on Italian club AS Roma on the first day of the festival. This was announced during a press conference with the club’s former players such as John Barnes (Liverpool), Giovane Elber (Bayern), Marco Casetti (Roma), Emile Heskey (Leicester) and Gary Mabbutt (Tottenham).

Fans can also look forward to open training sessions held by Spurs, Liverpool and Bayern, with the two English clubs holding their sessions at the 55,000-seat National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub. Bayern are expected to announce details of their open training session in the coming weeks.

Liverpool will hold their open training session on Jul 29 and will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy when they take on Leicester the next day. Liverpool won the Trophy last year, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 courtesy of a goal each from Jordan Henderson, and Mo Salah in front of over 50,000 fans at the National Stadium. The Reds will be back in action on Aug 2 to take on Bundesliga leader Bayern in the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered. Bayern last played in Singapore back in 2017 in the International Champions Cup. In that tournament, Bayern won 3-2 against Chelsea, but went down 2-0 to Italian outfit Inter Milan.

“We are delighted to welcome Liverpool FC to Singapore again, and look forward to the top-level entertainment the team will bring to our clients, colleagues and the communities here, along with the other leading European clubs. Football has a unique ability to bring together people from all walks of life and Standard Chartered is excited to be able to play a leading role in delivering a memorable experience to fans in Singapore, both on and off the pitch, at this inaugural football extravaganza,” said Patrick Lee, Cluster CEO, Singapore and ASEAN Markets, Standard Chartered.

The Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig is organised by TEG Sport and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). It is the first large-scale football event with multiple matches featuring European clubs to be held here since 2019. According to TEG’s CEO Geoff Jones, the Singapore Festival of Football will mark an exciting time for football fans in Singapore and the region as many have witnessed the overwhelming support and electrifying atmosphere at last year’s game.

“We are pleased to be able to bring back the highest quality football with five teams from three of the world’s top leagues playing at the National Stadium. Watch out for an action-packed week filled with fan engagement activities and opportunities for the public to catch a glimpse of the teams and players as they explore the magnificent sights that Singapore has to offer. There is something for everyone and it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience not to be missed,” said Jones.

“We are excited to build on the success of last year’s match to offer a star-studded week of football that will attract passionate fans from around the region. The Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig will be a major highlight in our vibrant calendar of events this year, and we look forward to fans and visitors enjoying the action on the field as well as outside the field, experiencing what our city has to offer,” added Keith Tan STB’s chief executive.

Tickets for all the events for the Singapore Festival of Football Driven will go on general sale via Ticketek Singapore from May 22 from 10am onwards. Tickets can be purchased at https://premier.ticketek.com.sg/shows/show.aspx?sh=SFFUM

The full schedule of the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig is as follows:

Training sessions

Tottenham Hotspur open training

Venue: National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

Date: 25 July 2023

Time: 6.00pm

Liverpool FC open training

Venue: National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

Date: 29 July 2023

Time: 8.30pm

Bayern Munich open training

Venue: TBC

Date: 1 August 2023

Time: TBC

Match days – All matches will be played at the National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub.

Tiger Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma

Date: 26 July 2023

Time: 7.30pm

Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy: Liverpool FC vs Leicester City FC

Date: 30 July 2023

Time: 5.00pm

Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered: Liverpool FC vs FC Bayern Munich

Date: 2 August 2023

Time: 7.30pm

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg