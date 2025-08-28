// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Depositphotos/obstando
Singapore drops from 5th to 6th most peaceful country in the world but retains title as Asia’s most peaceful nation

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) has ranked Singapore as the sixth safest country in the world and the most peaceful nation in Asia.

Although Singapore has dropped from fifth place in 2024 to the sixth spot this year, it has outperformed all other Asian nations for the second consecutive year and remains the only Asian country to feature in the global top 10.

The Global Peace Index is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace and assesses 163 independent states and territories across 23 indicators that cover three broad domains: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.

Iceland once again tops the list as the most peaceful nation, followed by Ireland in second place and New Zealand in third. Austria and Switzerland complete the top five, with Singapore in sixth. Portugal, Denmark, Slovenia, and Finland round out the top 10.

Japan and Malaysia are the only other Asian countries to make it into the top 20, ranking 12th and 13th, respectively.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has pushed both countries to the bottom of the index, with Ukraine ranked 162nd and Russia 163rd. The United States was ranked 128th, while Palestine and Israel are listed at 145th and 155th, respectively.

The GPI report noted that 2025 marks the sixth year in a row that global levels of peace have fallen.

