SINGAPORE: Singapore has solidified its position as Southeast Asia’s leading tech hub, commanding a staggering 95% share of the region’s total tech funding in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase from its 78% share in the same period last year, according to data from Traxcn.

The region’s overall tech funding reached S$909 million in Q1 2025, with Singapore-based tech companies contributing an impressive S$865 million. The city-state’s dominance was further highlighted by its involvement in three of the five largest funding rounds of the quarter.

Leading the pack was Digital Edge, a digital infrastructure company, which raised S$640 million in a Series D funding round. This was followed by Chitose Bio Evolution, a biotechnology firm, which secured S$49 million in a Series A round. Additionally, fintech startup Finmo completed a Series A round, raising S$18.5 million.

While Singapore retained its leadership, other Southeast Asian cities saw comparatively modest funding. Thu Duc in Vietnam followed with S$28 million, positioning itself as a growing regional player. Jakarta in Indonesia secured S$6.2 million, while Vietnam’s Da Nang attracted S$4 million. Thailand’s Chatuchak rounded out the list with S$2.4 million in funding.

Singapore’s increasing dominance in tech funding underscores its appeal to global investors and the strength of its innovation ecosystem. With continued support from venture capital and institutional investors, the city-state remains at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s technological growth.

Industry experts suggest Singapore’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and government-backed initiatives contribute significantly to its success. The rise in funding activity also reflects growing investor confidence in the resilience and scalability of Singaporean tech companies.

As the region moves further into 2025, stakeholders will be closely watching how Singapore maintains its competitive edge and how emerging tech hubs in Southeast Asia continue to develop.