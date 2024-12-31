SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has expressed its belief that stablecoins could become a widely adopted form of payment, provided that the appropriate regulatory measures are in place.

In an interview with The Business Times, MAS Managing Director Chia Der Jiun outlined the authority’s stance on the future of stablecoins, emphasizing their potential to bring more value stability to digital payments.

Mr Chia noted that stablecoins, due to their design, offer features that could significantly enhance payment stability. However, he also stressed that these digital assets must be properly regulated to maintain their pegged value.

“Stablecoins have features that provide more value stability, with the potential to become a widely used payment instrument,” said Mr Chia, adding that MAS sees significant promise in their future, provided that a robust regulatory framework ensures their reliability.

As part of its efforts to address the value stability risks associated with stablecoins, MAS has finalized a regulatory approach focusing on single-currency stablecoins.

This framework is intended to protect consumers and maintain market integrity by ensuring that only stablecoins that meet certain regulatory standards are allowed to operate under MAS’s supervision.

MAS is currently working on the necessary legislative amendments to the Payment Services Act (PS Act) to integrate the new stablecoin framework.

This will allow for the official recognition of certain stablecoins as “MAS-regulated stablecoins,” a designation that would help differentiate these stablecoins from others that are not regulated for their value stability.

Despite the growing interest in digital currencies, MAS has stated that there is currently no immediate need for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Singapore.

Mr Chia explained that the country’s existing cashless payment system is already highly efficient and pervasive, making the case for a retail Singapore dollar CBDC less compelling at this point in time.

The MAS’s comments come as the global interest in stablecoins continues to rise, with many countries considering their role in the future of digital finance.