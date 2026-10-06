Domestic Helpers | 3 m read

Singapore beauty queen goes viral for performing song taught by Filipina nanny

Anna Maria Romero | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A beauty pageant contestant from Singapore received a lot of attention over the weekend after she performed a song and dance number that had reportedly been taught to her by her nanny from the Philippines. Miss Asia Pacific International Singapore Kaia Kwan was caught on camera singing and dancing to “Totoy Bibo,” an upbeat Filipino novelty pop song by Vhong Navarro that became popular in 2004. It was a popular staple at parties, but it appears to have had a resurgence recently among Gen Z because of TikTok. But back to Ms Kwan. A video of Ms Kwan’s performance was posted on the social media pages of an account called Pageanthology. It said that the clip was taken at Chateau By The Sea in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the Philippines.

“Kaia Kwan knows the Filipino song ‘Totoy Bibo’ because her Filipina nanny taught her the song when she was a child,” the caption reads. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “HAHAHAHAHHA SO TIRING TO SING THIS SONG,” Ms Kwan commented, along with a couple of laugh-cry emojis. Commenters gave her a lot of love, with one writing, “You ate that up! MISS SINGAPORE!” “MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS. SPREAD THE JOY MS. SINGAPORE,” wrote another. “It’s a perfect 10 for me!!!!” chimed in a third. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Apart from that, the video also sparked a flurry of comments from overseas workers who noted the bond between domestic helpers and the children they raise. A significant number of around 2.19 million Filipinos are working overseas in this capacity, often leaving their own children to be raised by others. While the salary for helpers elsewhere, such as the United Arab Emirates, may be higher, Singapore is a preferred destination for many Filipina helpers, in large part due to good wages in comparison to what they would earn in similar jobs back home, easier communication, and legal protection and strict regulation under the Manpower Ministry.

This has been going on for so long that jokes have been made about it being the Philippines’ secret superpower, though like most jokes, there’s sadness behind the smiles.

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