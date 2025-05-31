Singapore Aquatics bolsters coaching team with Japanese Masataka Ishimatsu’s expertise

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Japanese coach Masataka Ishimatsu will join the national training centre as part of its long-term ambition to develop a sustainable pipeline of elite athletes and prepare a competitive team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The announcement by the Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) on May 29 coincides with its National Training Centre’s 10th anniversary this year, as the national sports association charts a bold course for the future with a strategic expansion of both its coaching and sport science teams.

“I’m excited to be part of the team at Singapore Aquatics, especially as the National Training Centre enters this new chapter. I have seen firsthand how committed teams can make a big impact on the world stage,” said SAQ’s co-lead coach Ishimatsu.

Ishimatsu, a key figure in Japan’s Olympic coaching setup from 2017 to 2025, will be supporting Singapore’s national swimming head coach, Gary Tan, alongside current lead coaches Alexander Mordvincev and Gustavo Schirru.

- Advertisement -

“The recent growth of our National Training Centre marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of sporting excellence. By blending experienced international coaches with promising local talents, we are building a high-performance system geared for both immediate success and long-term sustainability. The addition of Masataka Ishimatsu strengthens our depth in middle-distance events, complementing our existing strengths,” expressed Gary Tan, SAQ’s national head coach.

Ishimatsu brings extensive international experience, having trained some of Japan’s most decorated swimmers, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Yui Ohashi, two-time Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie, and Akihiro Yamaguchi, a former world record holder in the 200m breaststroke.

Beyond his coaching credentials, Ishimatsu has played a key role in developing national training camps and technical planning structures for Japan’s elite squads and is highly regarded within Japan’s coaching community as a rising leader in high-performance swimming coaching.

“My goal is to contribute not just in the pool but also by sharing technical knowledge and coaching culture that supports long-term success. I look forward to working with the athletes and staff to build something special together,” added the 38-year-old Japanese swimming coach.

- Advertisement -

SAQ also shared that they remain focused on preparing a strong and competitive team for the LA 2028 Olympics, and they are working to deliver world-class performance through enhanced coaching and sport science capabilities.

Ex-national swimmers nurturing the next generation

Former national swimmer Zach Ong will join SAQ as coach of the Emerging Talents Programme, where he will lead efforts to shape and develop Singapore’s next generation of youth swimmers. Meanwhile, Donovan Lee will step into his new role as sports science executive. The sports science team will also welcome Koh Chiya as a full-time high-performance sports scientist.

SAQ’s national swimming head coach Tan also pointed out that as they prepare for the 2028 Olympics, they are ‘dedicated to nurturing a strong pipeline of junior athletes and cultivating a strong coaching workforce rooted in local expertise, setting the foundation for our development into a world-class aquatics nation.’

These appointments underscore SAQ’s long-term commitment to nurturing local talent, with Ong and Lee’s transition from national athletes to technical and coaching roles reflecting a purpose-driven pipeline that invests in individuals with lived experience in high-performance sport.

- Advertisement -

“As we mark 10 years of the National Training Centre, we are not only celebrating a significant milestone but also charting the next phase of our journey. Moving forward, we are placing greater emphasis on developing a robust pipeline of coaching talent,” said Associate Professor Kenneth Goh, President of SAQ.

Goh shared that their goal is to build a sustainable, high-performance ecosystem anchored in home-grown talent. This includes providing meaningful opportunities to the local coaching community through educational workshops and on-deck mentorship from both local and international experts.

“This long-term investment in people and systems will strengthen Singapore’s competitiveness in aquatics across all levels—from junior development right through to the Olympic stage,” added Goh.

Apart from the 2028 Olympics, SAQ also highlighted its commitment to building a broad talent pipeline that will develop more athletes ready to compete in the 2026 Asian Games, as well as the 2027 and 2029 SEA Games.