Singapore Airlines Group passenger numbers rose 9.7% to 3.54M in July 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Passenger numbers for the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group rose 9.7% in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, flying a total of 3.54 million travellers.

Singapore Business Review reported that the Group’s passenger load factor (PLF), which is the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers, reached 88.5%. This was 2.9 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Passenger traffic, tracked in revenue passenger-kilometres, grew 6.2%, while capacity in available seat-kilometres expanded 2.8%. Singapore Airlines recorded a passenger load factor of 87.4%, while its budget arm, Scoot, filled 92.2% of seats.

The Group’s budget carrier also outpaced its parent airline in passenger growth, flying 1.23 million passengers in July, up 13.2% year-on-year, while Singapore Airlines grew 8.0% with 2.31 million passengers.

Scoot’s highest load factor was on its “Rest of the World” routes, reaching 94.6%, while Singapore Airlines’ strongest performance came from the Southwest Pacific region, where flights filled to 93.4%.

Cargo loads increased 2.1%, but capacity grew slightly faster at 2.7%. As a result, the cargo load factor slipped by 0.3 percentage points to 57.1%. Europe recorded the steepest drop in cargo efficiency, falling 7.3 points compared to the same period last year. /TISG

