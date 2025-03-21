Singapore News

Sincap Group to acquire Skylink APAC in S$42.3 million deal, marking major strategic shift

ByGemma Iso

March 21, 2025
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Sincap Group Limited, listed on the SGX Catalist, has unveiled plans to acquire Skylink APAC Pte. Ltd. in a deal valued at S$42.3 million, signalling a transformative move for the company.

According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, if successful, the acquisition will lead to Skylink APAC becoming a publicly listed entity under Sincap’s umbrella and marks a significant turning point for the group, whose shares have been suspended from trading since May 2021.

This deal is being classified as a reverse takeover (RTO) under SGX listing rules, and it is subject to the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Skylink APAC is one of Singapore’s largest commercial leasing fleets, with over 1,200 vehicles primarily leased to businesses across the island. The acquisition will be structured through a mix of new shares and cash, with the base consideration of S$28.3 million to be paid predominantly through the issuance of 122.2 million new shares at S$0.225 per share. A cash component of S$800,000 will also be part of the deal.

In addition, an extra deferred consideration of up to S$14 million will be contingent on Skylink APAC achieving a profit target of S$7.3 million over the financial years 2025 and 2026. An additional S$1.5 million in cash will be payable within 18 months following the issuance of deferred shares.

The move represents a significant step in Sincap’s strategic growth and aims to strengthen its position in the market as it returns to the trading floor with a new and robust business model.

