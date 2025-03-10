SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues to make strides in women’s development, the government is championing an approach that emphasizes subtlety and collaboration over confrontation. Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann shared insights on this strategy during an interview ahead of International Women’s Day on Mar 8.

She outlined how the country’s progressive policies align with both men’s and women’s needs, steering clear of divisive, confrontational feminism in favour of fostering mutual understanding.

A different approach to feminism—“Buy-in, not run-ins”

In the latest Straits Times report, Ms Sim, in her remarks, emphasized that Singapore’s strategy for advancing women’s rights is not rooted in “textbook feminism,” which often pits men and women against each other. Instead, the focus is on creating policies that appeal to both sexes, ensuring a harmonious societal approach to gender equality. She aptly described Singapore’s method as “quiet advocacy,” with a clear objective to build consensus and understanding rather than sow division.

According to Ms. Sim, this approach resonates well with Singaporeans, as most women do not wake up daily thinking about dismantling the patriarchy. Instead, policies are crafted to enhance the well-being of women in practical, everyday ways—such as ensuring safety on the streets, promoting educational opportunities, and improving employment and housing options.

Progress through practical policies and results

While not explicitly framed as feminist policies, the Singaporean government’s initiatives have significantly enhanced women’s quality of life. From providing safe public spaces that allow women to go out alone without fear to empowering young couples with housing opportunities, these measures provide women with the tools to take charge of their lives from an early age.

Ms Sim pointed to the United Nations Gender Inequality Index, which ranked Singapore eighth globally in 2024, noting that the country leads the Asia-Pacific region in minimizing gender inequality. The progress women have made across various sectors—including education, employment, and leadership—has been “phenomenal,” she added. As the country looks to the future, Ms. Sim expressed confidence that these trends will continue.

Encouraging women in political leadership—no quotas needed

One area where Singapore’s approach diverges from many other nations is in the representation of women in politics. Rather than implementing quotas, Singapore has focused on fostering an environment where women are encouraged and supported to take on leadership roles. The results speak for themselves: women now represent 29% of elected Members of Parliament (MPs), a significant increase from just 5% in the 1989-1991 term.

Ms Sim expressed pride in this achievement, noting that progress in female political representation was made without the need for quotas, and she hopes this will remain the case. She believes that any female MP, regardless of party affiliation, would not find quotas necessary or desirable, as it risks undermining the merit of women in politics.

Looking ahead, Ms Sim is optimistic that more women will be encouraged to enter politics and leadership positions, although she acknowledged that shifting societal attitudes will take time. “Leadership still tends to be associated more with men than women,” she said, but she is confident that the trend of increasing female leaders will continue, paving the way for future generations.

Advocating for comprehensive support systems

The People’s Action Party (PAP) Women’s Wing, which Ms Sim chairs, is focusing its advocacy efforts on several key areas, including the earlier stages of dating, marriage, and parenthood. In recent surveys and focus groups, it became clear that there is a need to explore more opportunities for young men and women to meet and form relationships, addressing a gap in the current focus on married and parenthood couples.

In addition to policy advocacy, the Women’s Wing plays an active role within the PAP by working with local branches to address the community’s everyday concerns, such as assisting vulnerable families and tackling issues like food waste. With women activists now in all 93 PAP branches, Ms Sim emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement. Women, she believes, have a natural aptitude for building connections, and their role in these local initiatives is crucial in winning hearts and minds.

Singapore’s measured and inclusive approach to women’s development is fostering steady, long-term progress. With policies and advocacy designed to resonate with all citizens and a commitment to supporting women’s participation in all areas of life, the country continues to lead by example in creating a more equitable future.