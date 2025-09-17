Signalling fault disrupts East–West Line services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah; normal service resumes this morning

SINGAPORE: Train services on the East–West Line (EWL) between Aljunied and Tanah Merah stations were disrupted late last night (Sep 16) due to a signalling fault, SMRT said in a series of updates.

At around 11:00 p.m., commuters were first advised to expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time along the affected stretch, with free regular bus services activated between the two stations. By 11:09 p.m., the disruption escalated, and there was no train service between Aljunied and Tanah Merah. Free regular and bridging bus services were made available to assist passengers.

Alternative travel routes were suggested, with commuters advised to use the Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, or Circle Line to continue their journeys.

As the night progressed, bus services were arranged to ferry passengers until the last connecting trains. At 12:50 a.m., SMRT said its station staff were assisting the final bridging bus passengers to transfer to the last train at Tanah Merah bound for Pasir Ris.

By 1:01 a.m., train services for the night had ended, and bus bridging services ceased. Normal train services resumed at 4:30 a.m. today (Sep 17).

SMRT apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience during the disruption.

