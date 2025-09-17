// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
28.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikimedia commons / Fanz226 (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Signalling fault disrupts East–West Line services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah; normal service resumes this morning

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Train services on the East–West Line (EWL) between Aljunied and Tanah Merah stations were disrupted late last night (Sep 16) due to a signalling fault, SMRT said in a series of updates.

At around 11:00 p.m., commuters were first advised to expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time along the affected stretch, with free regular bus services activated between the two stations. By 11:09 p.m., the disruption escalated, and there was no train service between Aljunied and Tanah Merah. Free regular and bridging bus services were made available to assist passengers.

Alternative travel routes were suggested, with commuters advised to use the Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, or Circle Line to continue their journeys.

As the night progressed, bus services were arranged to ferry passengers until the last connecting trains. At 12:50 a.m., SMRT said its station staff were assisting the final bridging bus passengers to transfer to the last train at Tanah Merah bound for Pasir Ris.

See also  Sylvia Lim: When GRC MP leaves, other MPs and Party step up

By 1:01 a.m., train services for the night had ended, and bus bridging services ceased. Normal train services resumed at 4:30 a.m. today (Sep 17).

SMRT apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience during the disruption.

Photo: Facebook / SMRT

Read related: Train fault disrupts North-South Line between Newton and Ang Mo Kio towards Jurong East on Sunday

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘People who die-die want to be first to enter/exit the train’ — Singaporean asks, ‘Please help me understand why you do this?’

SINGAPORE: On any given weekday, Singapore’s MRT stations transform...

Rare 6.3m whale carcass found in Singapore waters

SINGAPORE: The 6.3m-long carcass of a baleen whale was...

Signal fault disrupts Thomson–East Coast Line between Woodlands North and Bayshore; services resume after morning delay

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Thomson–East Coast Line (TEL) faced...

New IMH study reveals 4 suicide warning signs often missed by loved ones

SINGAPORE: A new study by the Institute of Mental...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //