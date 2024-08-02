;
Business

SIA passengers can now enjoy meal services even when seat belt sign is on

ByMary Alavanza

August 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers can now enjoy meal services even when the seat belt sign is on unless pilots decide otherwise. This decision comes 10 weeks after a turbulent SIA flight SQ321 resulted in one passenger’s death and injuries to many others.

The Straits Times reported that a SIA spokesperson said that the safety time-out, in effect since May 21, ended on Aug 1.

Under the new protocols, hot drinks and soup will still not be served when the seat belt sign is on, but other meal and drink services can continue at the crew’s discretion. Previously, cabin crew were required to sit and fasten their seat belts whenever the seat belt sign was lit.

SIA’s pilots now decide whether to suspend or continue in-flight services based on their assessment of weather and operational conditions. The airline adopted a cautious approach to turbulence management after the SQ321 incident.

The plane experienced severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar during breakfast service, leading to significant disruptions and injuries.

See also  Hiring freeze at Singapore Airlines as air travel takes a hit due to the Covid-19 outbreak

In the wake of the incident, SIA implemented stricter safety measures and reviewed its turbulence management protocols. Over the past month, all pilots and cabin crew underwent additional training to reinforce these procedures.

The training covered recognising and handling turbulence-related risks and assisting passengers during such events. SIA said they now issue periodic reminders to passengers via in-flight entertainment screens to keep seat belts fastened while seated.

The airline stressed, “Customers should always follow the instructions of our pilots and cabin crew and keep their seat belts fastened while seated at all times.”

Alan Tan, president of the Singapore Airlines Staff Union, representing cabin crew and ground workers, mentioned that the union was informed about returning to regular protocols in July.

He noted that while the stricter rules were challenging, especially on shorter flights, the union understood the need for safety precautions.

He said it was good to have things back to normal, as in-flight managers had reported challenges in completing meal services on shorter flights, such as those to Jakarta or Bangkok, under the stricter rules.

See also  Singapore Airlines adds 175 new food menu items plus amenity kits for premium economy class

“Given that it was in place for about two months, I wouldn’t say it was very disruptive. SIA has to provide a service, so we knew this would not be permanent,” he added. The stricter measures had impacted SIA’s service offerings and increased stress levels for cabin crew.

Some crew members, who spoke anonymously, reported that pausing all service when the seat-belt sign came on made them work under pressure, especially on shorter regional flights.

Completing meal service in economy class typically takes one to two hours, barring disruptions and long-haul flights usually have at least two meal services.

Adjustments, such as removing after-take-off drinks, were made to manage time better. However, some passengers rated the service poorly due to a lack of understanding of the new procedures.

In July, one SIA passenger took to social media to express his frustration with SIA’s turbulence rules, describing them as “ridiculous” and overly cautious. Many agreed with him, sharing their own experiences.

See also  Australian amputee says she was discriminated on Singapore Airlines flight

However, SIA noted that customers and staff generally understood the necessity of the safety time-out. /TISG

Read also: One dead, many injured due to severe turbulence on board SIA flight to Singapore

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Wealthy Indian elites set up family offices in Singapore to safeguard future prosperity

November 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Amazon orders 5 days in office, tells disgruntled employees to quit

November 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore’s insurance industry faces challenge in attracting young talent, despite competitive benefits, report reveals

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

CPF up 2 spots on 2024 global pension index, but just falls short of an “A” rating

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Business & Economy

China says more rivalry expected with Trump in power, the nation speculates on ties

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.