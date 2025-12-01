// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 1, 2025
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Airlines plane
Photo: Depositphotos/Wirestock
Singapore News
1 min.Read

SIA passenger left embarrassed after lavatory door malfunction exposes him twice on flight

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) passenger has spoken out about what he describes as an “embarrassing” and “humiliating” experience after a lavatory door malfunctioned twice during his flight from Singapore to Delhi on Nov 5.

The business-class passenger told Stomp that the incident happened while he was using the rear lavatory.

“While I was using the rear lavatory, two separate people were able to open the locked door due to a malfunction,” he recounted. “This wasn’t just an inconvenience. It was a serious lapse in equipment maintenance and service recovery that led to a highly distressing personal incident.”

He said the problem escalated when the lock failed altogether.

“The lavatory door lock failed completely, causing a severe breach of my privacy,” he said. “Once the casement door was opened, it remained opened until someone closed it. I had to cover myself to make an effort to close it, which was not possible due to the malfunction.

“This has inevitably caused me significant embarrassment, indignity and loss of privacy.”

See also  "Is Tan Kin Lian why Tharman won?" — Singaporean asks

According to the passenger, the in-flight supervisor acknowledged the faulty door after the incident and “offered a brief apology,” but he felt that the response fell short of what the situation warranted.

“The in-flight supervisor confirmed the door was malfunctioning after the incident and offered a brief apology, but no further action was taken,” he said. “This contributed to my feeling that the issue was taken too lightly.

“I cannot help but question whether my being male influenced the lack of seriousness given to the situation?”

He later contacted SIA regarding the incident and received an apology but said it did little to address his concerns.

“I remain appalled by the way the incident was handled — both at the time and even now,” he said. “I have since written to Singapore Airlines, and after a few days, they came back with an insincere apology.

“Experiencing a lack of privacy, especially in a sensitive area like a lavatory, and having the door opened on me twice due to a malfunction is completely unacceptable.

See also  Netizen asks: "Should SG HDB build back those multi-generation apartments of 5-7 bedrooms to help families stay connected in the long run?"

“My feelings of embarrassment and disappointment are entirely valid.”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Pregnant commuter says she was not offered a seat on MRT despite carrying SG Caring Commuters sign

SINGAPORE: A seven-month pregnant woman has said she was...
Property

999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at...

Adaptability and learning agility top hiring priorities in Singapore fintech, report finds

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 (69.2%) hiring managers at...

More Singapore workers ‘hug’ their jobs amid rising cost of living and economic uncertainty

SINGAPORE: More Singapore workers are choosing to “hug” their...

China’s AI champions shift training to Southeast Asia, turning the region into a geopolitical workaround for U.S. chip controls

BEIJING: Beijing’s tech giants are quietly heading offshore to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //