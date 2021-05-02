Entertainment Celebrity Show Luo condemned for trolling netizens

Show Luo condemned for trolling netizens

Netizens slammed him for being a troll. 

Show Luo has been trying to make a comeback since his cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Since his cheating scandal, Show Luo has been trying to make a comeback. One of the ways was to disguise as a cleaner while getting the public to comment about him. However, his latest stunt did not go so well. The Taiwanese star took to Instagram Story on April 28 saying:  “There have been a lot of crazy stories [about me] in the past year from people who claim to be my friends (…) I can’t stand seeing all these non-stop reports [about me]. I’ll release a really big piece of gossip at 8pm today.”

Netizens were curious about what Show Luo would reveal, as reported by 8days.sg.

Then, at 8pm, he shared another story that said: “Stop writing rubbish in order to fool your readers (…) There are a lot more important things that need everyone’s attention. No worries, just take a bath and go to bed.”

After he posted that, netizens then slammed him for being a troll. “Isn’t he just doing this for the attention? How will anyone will think better of him after this?” one netizen fumed.

- Advertisement -

Show Luo was slammed for trolling netizens. Picture: Instagram

The media then reached out to Show Luo’s management for clarification, but they were met with this puzzling response: “There are some media outlets that like to make groundless accusations [against Show]. He’s been feeling very helpless about the situation as he couldn’t do anything about it (…) which is why he thought of using this method to ridicule them.”

Instead of appeasing netizens, the statement has drawn further criticism, with some telling Show to “keep quiet and retire”.

Born on July 30, 1979, Show Luo is a Taiwanese singer, actor, and host. He is commonly known by his nickname Xiao Zhu (Little Pig). Luo is recognized for his trademark dance music and comedic talent. He has over 50 million followers on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo as of June 2018.

Show Luo debuted as a member of Taiwanese boy group in 1996 after winning a singing and dancing competition, and began his solo music career in 2003 when he released his first studio album Show Time. His successive albums were commercially successful; he achieved best-selling album of the year in Taiwan for four consecutive years from 2010 to 2013./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

Singapore -- The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents. The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually...
View Post
Asia

Life in Japan during Covid-19

Tokyo – Even though Japan has entered its third state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, life seems almost normal in Tokyo and other prefectures like Saitama. In Kawagoe, known as Little Edo, near Tokyo, businesses continue, albeit with shortened...
View Post
Featured News

PSP youth head Terence Soon quits to pursue ‘employment opportunities overseas’

Singapore -- Mr Terence Soon, the head of the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) youth wing, has quit the party as a member. In a letter to PSP secretary-general Francis Yuen on Monday (Apr 26), Mr Soon wrote that he had been offered...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent