Show Luo condemned for trolling netizens

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Since his cheating scandal, Show Luo has been trying to make a comeback. One of the ways was to disguise as a cleaner while getting the public to comment about him. However, his latest stunt did not go so well. The Taiwanese star took to Instagram Story on April 28 saying: “There have been a lot of crazy stories [about me] in the past year from people who claim to be my friends (…) I can’t stand seeing all these non-stop reports [about me]. I’ll release a really big piece of gossip at 8pm today.”

Netizens were curious about what Show Luo would reveal, as reported by 8days.sg.

Then, at 8pm, he shared another story that said: “Stop writing rubbish in order to fool your readers (…) There are a lot more important things that need everyone’s attention. No worries, just take a bath and go to bed.”

After he posted that, netizens then slammed him for being a troll. “Isn’t he just doing this for the attention? How will anyone will think better of him after this?” one netizen fumed.

- Advertisement -

The media then reached out to Show Luo’s management for clarification, but they were met with this puzzling response: “There are some media outlets that like to make groundless accusations [against Show]. He’s been feeling very helpless about the situation as he couldn’t do anything about it (…) which is why he thought of using this method to ridicule them.”

Instead of appeasing netizens, the statement has drawn further criticism, with some telling Show to “keep quiet and retire”.

Born on July 30, 1979, Show Luo is a Taiwanese singer, actor, and host. He is commonly known by his nickname Xiao Zhu (Little Pig). Luo is recognized for his trademark dance music and comedic talent. He has over 50 million followers on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo as of June 2018.

Show Luo debuted as a member of Taiwanese boy group in 1996 after winning a singing and dancing competition, and began his solo music career in 2003 when he released his first studio album Show Time. His successive albums were commercially successful; he achieved best-selling album of the year in Taiwan for four consecutive years from 2010 to 2013./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg