MALAYSIA: A recent Reddit post on subreddit r/malaysia has sparked a discussion about handling a difficult work environment. In the thread, a fresh graduate shares their story of landing their dream job on a four‐month contract, only to face constant criticism from a senior coworker.

Even though they later received an offer for a permanent role, they are still torn between staying for job security and leaving for the sake of their mental well‐being.

Toxicity at the workplace

The original poster (OP) explained that one senior coworker has been relentlessly negative and often makes them feel small by saying hurtful things and warning that her negative comments could cost them their job. The OP writes:

“One of my senior coworkers has been extremely toxic—constantly belittling me, saying I don’t deserve to work there, and calling me slow. She even told me that if the manager asked for her feedback, she’d be ‘very honest’ and could get my contract terminated anytime, so I should start looking for a new job.”

A few days later, the OP received an unexpected email from HR offering a permanent position. Now, they are torn: staying means OP can live near their family without worrying about rent or food, but OP is also concerned about the toll this toxic behaviour may take on their mental health.

This situation left them with indecision. They did not want to leave the job because it is close to their family and offers a good life, yet the stress from the toxic behaviour was hard to bear.

Advice from fellow Redditors

Many people in the thread shared personal advice and experiences. One user said, “Do you report to the senior? If not, just ignore her.”

Another user suggested that the OP should report what is happening to the higher-ups: “You should contact HR about it after emailing your senior coworker about her unacceptable behaviour if she does not comply. On a psychological level, just view your coworker as an enemy who is just trying to bring you down. That way, none of what she says will affect you.”

Some users urged the OP to take a stand saying “As a fresh grad, my suggestion is not to run away from a fight. Learn to bite back. It’ll help you in your future career. What’s the worst that can happen, they fire you?”

Others suggested a more proactive approach. A user stressed the importance of documenting every incident and addressing the problem calmly with a clear message.

Some users even mentioned that since the company still offered a permanent position, it meant that the company believed in their work and capability, so the OP might as well choose to stay and deal with the issue until things improve.

The Reddit thread provides a real-life glimpse into a common workplace challenge. It shows that while there are many ways to handle a toxic environment—from ignoring the negativity to formally reporting it—the key is to protect your well-being.