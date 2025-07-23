‘Should I just reveal my last drawn salary if the job recruiter is forcing me to?’

SINGAPORE: “Should I reveal my last drawn salary?” is the question that’s quietly tortured jobseekers for years.

And even though Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower made it clear in 2020 that employers cannot insist on candidates disclosing their last drawn salary, the awkward ask still pops up in interviews like a bad ex at your new job party.

So why do companies keep asking for it? Are they really trying to see if they can afford you—or are they preparing to lowball you?

On an episode of CNA’s Work It podcast, host Tiffany Ang and career counsellor Gerald Tan peeled back the curtain on this contentious topic—and served up some savvy advice on how to navigate it like a pro.

Why employers want your last drawn salary (Hint: It’s not just about budgeting)

According to Gerald, it’s not just “some companies” who ask about your last drawn salary—it’s “many!”

“Companies need to ensure they can afford you,” he explains. “They have a budget, and they want to know whether your salary expectations match it,” he added.

But Tiffany, like many wary jobseekers, sees through the polite HR-speak. “I don’t see it as whether they can afford me. I feel that question is targeted towards whether they can lowball me later on.”

Fair point.

The lowball dilemma: Are you selling yourself short?

Gerald agrees that candidates often lose their negotiation power once they reveal their last drawn pay.

“Many candidates feel that by revealing their salary, they start to get lowball offers. That’s not what they want.”

Tiffany adds: “If they see my last drawn payslip, and I’m asking for a 20% jump, they might just go, ‘Let’s give her a 5% bump instead.’”

Gerald says it boils down to risk and time for employers: if a company invests weeks interviewing you, only to find they can’t meet your expectations, they’ll have to start from scratch with another candidate.

But that’s their problem. You still have the right to protect your worth.

Tip #1: Do your salary homework

Gerald’s advice is to arm yourself with market knowledge.

Check job portals, salary reports, ads—see what others are being paid for similar roles, he says. “Give them [recruiters] a [salary] range instead of a figure.”

Let’s say the average range is S$5,500 to S$6,500. Tell HR that your expected salary is within this ballpark—without revealing your previous salary.

“You’re still not revealing your last drawn salary,” Gerald says. “But you’re giving them an idea of what you’re looking at based on [the market] of what other employers are paying.”

And if you want to play nice? Add that you’re open to negotiation.

Tip #2: Pivot the conversation back to the job

When recruiters persist, Gerald suggests redirecting the conversation back to the job:

“Say something like, ‘I prefer to discuss this after I’ve had a chance to understand more about the job and requirements because I think I can contribute and be a good fit.’”

This tactic keeps the spotlight on your skills and value, rather than letting salary expectations become a dealbreaker before you even sit down.

But what if HR is pushy?

Tiffany asks the question we’ve all had in our heads: “What if they insist? [What if they say], ‘I want you to give me your last drawn salary,’ they ask you point-blank. What can you do then?”

Gerald offers a diplomatic escape route. You could say, for example, I’d be happy to discuss salary later in the process. At this point, I would like to learn more about the role and how I can make the best contribution.

If the recruiter still insists? It might be a red flag.

“If the company rejects you solely because you didn’t provide any salary expectations to them, then it could be a good thing,” Gerald says. “They didn’t value your skills [and experience].”

Don’t spoil the market (please)

In a light-hearted moment, Tiffany half-jokingly pleads: “Everybody, don’t spoil the market, yeah?”

That’s right—when jobseekers give up their salary history too easily, it reinforces the habit in recruiters and makes it harder for others to negotiate fairly.

But what about external recruiters?

There’s one caveat, though, Gerald says: for external recruiters or headhunters, “If they ask for your last drawn salary, it’s okay to reveal it to them. They do want to help you,” he explains, because they benefit from it too when you get a higher salary.

Losing a job isn’t the worst thing

If you’re worried that holding your ground might cost you the job, Gerald offers a comforting truth:

“If you negotiated for a better salary and still [didn’t] get the job, don’t blame yourself. If you did your research and know your market value, then try as much as possible to hang on to it.”

Sometimes, not getting an offer can be a blessing in disguise. “Don’t see it as a missed opportunity,” Tiffany says. It could be for what’s best for the moment.

Bottom line: You’re not obligated to reveal your last drawn salary, even if they ask. Do your homework, stand your ground, and steer the conversation back to your value—not your past payslip.

If an employer can’t see your worth without peeking into your wallet, then maybe they’re the one who’s not the right one and a good fit for you.

