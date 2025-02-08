SINGAPORE: Shopee has officially launched its new Shopee International Platform (SIP) in Singapore, a groundbreaking initiative designed to help local sellers expand into key regional markets like Malaysia and Thailand at no extra cost. According to a recent Singapore Business Review report, this launch comes with the backing of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), marking a significant step forward for Singapore’s digital economy.

The SIP was introduced as a tool to help businesses grow their reach across Southeast Asia. During its pilot phase, more than 8,000 Singapore-based sellers joined the platform, experiencing an impressive eightfold increase in orders and gross merchandise value within just three months.

Key features of SIP include streamlined market expansion, with Shopee facilitating international shipping, handling customer support, and offering guided onboarding through personalized invitations. The platform promises to simplify the complexities of cross-border business, enabling local sellers to seamlessly enter neighbouring markets.

Chua Kel Jin, Director at Shopee Singapore, highlighted that SIP provides local businesses the opportunity to tap into a broader consumer base without the burden of additional operational costs. “With the support of EnterpriseSG, we’ve helped our local sellers expand and showcase their products to our regional neighbours,” said Chua. “We’re handling logistics and support, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best—growing their brands.”

EnterpriseSG Managing Director Cindy Khoo underscored the importance of diversifying revenue streams and expanding into growing markets. “SIP provides an affordable way for businesses to access fast-growing consumer markets in Southeast Asia, especially in countries like Malaysia and Thailand, which are rapidly evolving digital economies,” Khoo said. “We look forward to seeing SIP expand further in the future.”

SIP’s reach will soon extend to the Philippines, further enhancing opportunities for local businesses. The platform will continue to offer free cross-border logistics, secure payment solutions, and customer support. Additionally, high-performing sellers will gain exclusive features to manage their strategies, from curating product offerings to adjusting pricing and promotions for specific markets.

Local companies have already experienced significant success through SIP. For instance, Global Pet Company expanded its customer base without the added burden of physical retail costs, while Candy Cottage used the platform to introduce its UK and European confectionery products to Malaysian consumers.

With the launch of SIP, Shopee continues to empower local businesses to survive and thrive in an increasingly connected and competitive regional marketplace.