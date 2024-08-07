New stills of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae from the upcoming television drama “No Gain No Love” have been released.

The romantic comedy “No Gain No Love,” written by Kim Hye Young of “Her Private Life,” revolves around two characters: Kim Ji Wook (played by Kim Young Dae), who poses as her husband to keep himself safe, and Son Hae Young (played by Shin Min Ah), a woman who pretends to be married to avoid losing anything.

The newly released stills show Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook sharing an umbrella and gazing into each other’s eyes on a rainy day. The subtle closeness between them and the romantic ambience leaves viewers excited to see how their romance will develop.

Shin Min Ah is a renowned South Korean actress and model celebrated for her captivating beauty, acting prowess, and charming personality. She has built a successful career in both the entertainment and fashion industries.

She initially gained recognition as a model, gracing the covers of numerous magazines and becoming a sought-after commercial star. Her fresh and youthful image quickly captured the public’s hearts, earning her the title of a “fashion icon.”

However, her talents extended beyond modelling. She successfully transitioned into acting, showcasing her versatility by taking on diverse roles in various genres. Both economic success and critical praise have characterised her acting career.

She starred in A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Arang and the Magistrate, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow, With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Our Blues. Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor who has rapidly gained popularity in recent years.

Known for his tall and handsome appearance, he has also captured the hearts of many with his acting talent.

He made his acting debut in 2017 and quickly gained recognition through his role in the popular high school drama Extraordinary You. His portrayal of the character “Yeon Ju-da” helped solidify his position as a rising star.