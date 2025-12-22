// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 22, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Reddit screengrab/ Existing-Trash2128
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Sheng Siong really takes care of their employees’ — Photo of grocery chain’s Christmas meal shared online

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A picture showing a meal catered for the staff of Sheng Siong was shared on Reddit on Sunday (Dec 21) and has since gone viral, with many people agreeing with the post author that “Sheng Siong really takes care of their employees.”

“Went to buy groceries and noticed them have a lunch break with a big spread, for what I assume would be a Christmas lunch! Really quite heartwarming to see. Wish most local companies would do the same,” wrote u/Existing-Trash2128 in their post.

bket90ygnh8g1
Reddit screengrab/ Existing-Trash2128

A Reddit user who has personal experience in the matter chimed in with a story of their own.

“They really do take care of their employees, and it starts from the highest level. I will never forget 15 years ago, after O levels, I was working part-time at a relatively ulu outlet (Elias Mall) on CNY eve. Lim Hock Eng (SS Chairman) personally came down to give us ang baos and well wishes when he could easily be at home preparing for his reunion dinner. That forever left an impression on me,” they wrote.

See also  Hungry monkey spotted grabbing a bag of bread from supermarket, proceeds to eat it nearby

Speaking of Mr Lim, a Dec 20 report in AsiaOne noted that he had been spotted at the opening of a new Sheng Siong outlet at Leisure Park Kallang giving out 100 ang baos. It pointed out that while most top executives of firms don’t often mingle with everyday people, he appears to be the exception.

“SS has compassionate leadership,” another Reddit user noted, while one wrote: “This is just being a good or decent boss that takes care of your employees.”

“Sheng Siong is honestly a prime example of – if you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your company back,” a commenter wrote, adding, “ From bonuses to employee welfare to Ang Bao and generous employee policies – this is honestly a rare case where the top listens to the bottom.

Ego drives a lot of companies, and they are blindsided by this. They would rather be happy at the top and see the bottom miserable. But not Sheng Siong. It seems like everyone is well taken care of, despite the gruelling labour, and we need more of this.”

See also  Is woman who berated deaf cleaner at JEM a grassroots leader?

To this comment, a Reddit user replied, “And in return, they save money from needing to retrain employees.”

“I hope they will continue to treat their frontline employees well (both in terms of welfare and also bonus). It is very rare for listed companies to not be taken over by those toxic capitalistic mindset of exploitation of the lower rank and file. Kudos to those in charge running Sheng Siong,” wrote another. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans miss the good old days when “$1 will get you 4 sticks of Otak Otak at the old Sheng Siong Woodlands Centre”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘They’re drawing S$5K+’: Man considers career change after friends call his S$4.5k job a ‘scam’

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man is now seriously thinking about...

Grab acquires Beijing start-up Infermove in AI-enabled food delivery push

SINGAPORE: Grab Holdings has acquired Beijing-based start-up Infermove in...

First 3-room flat in Sembawang sells above S$900 psf, beating average 5-room prices in the same month

SINGAPORE: A three-room flat at 131A Canberra Crescent in...

‘They do dangerous and difficult jobs for low wages’: Local expresses her gratitude to hardworking migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Despite their vital contributions to the country, migrant...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //