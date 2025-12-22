‘Sheng Siong really takes care of their employees’ — Photo of grocery chain’s Christmas meal shared online

SINGAPORE: A picture showing a meal catered for the staff of Sheng Siong was shared on Reddit on Sunday (Dec 21) and has since gone viral, with many people agreeing with the post author that “Sheng Siong really takes care of their employees.”

“Went to buy groceries and noticed them have a lunch break with a big spread, for what I assume would be a Christmas lunch! Really quite heartwarming to see. Wish most local companies would do the same,” wrote u/Existing-Trash2128 in their post.

A Reddit user who has personal experience in the matter chimed in with a story of their own.

“They really do take care of their employees, and it starts from the highest level. I will never forget 15 years ago, after O levels, I was working part-time at a relatively ulu outlet (Elias Mall) on CNY eve. Lim Hock Eng (SS Chairman) personally came down to give us ang baos and well wishes when he could easily be at home preparing for his reunion dinner. That forever left an impression on me,” they wrote.

Speaking of Mr Lim, a Dec 20 report in AsiaOne noted that he had been spotted at the opening of a new Sheng Siong outlet at Leisure Park Kallang giving out 100 ang baos. It pointed out that while most top executives of firms don’t often mingle with everyday people, he appears to be the exception.

“SS has compassionate leadership,” another Reddit user noted, while one wrote: “This is just being a good or decent boss that takes care of your employees.”

“Sheng Siong is honestly a prime example of – if you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your company back,” a commenter wrote, adding, “ From bonuses to employee welfare to Ang Bao and generous employee policies – this is honestly a rare case where the top listens to the bottom.

Ego drives a lot of companies, and they are blindsided by this. They would rather be happy at the top and see the bottom miserable. But not Sheng Siong. It seems like everyone is well taken care of, despite the gruelling labour, and we need more of this.”

To this comment, a Reddit user replied, “And in return, they save money from needing to retrain employees.”

“I hope they will continue to treat their frontline employees well (both in terms of welfare and also bonus). It is very rare for listed companies to not be taken over by those toxic capitalistic mindset of exploitation of the lower rank and file. Kudos to those in charge running Sheng Siong,” wrote another. /TISG

