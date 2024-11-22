SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media on Thursday (Nov 21) to share that her domestic helper, who’s only been with her for four months, wants to leave Singapore.

Posting anonymously in the ‘Maid, FDW in Singapore’ Facebook group, the employer explained that the helper had informed her that she planned to return home once her loan is paid off.

The helper also apparently rejected the option to be transferred to a different employer, stating that she misses her 15-year-old son immensely and “regrets coming to Singapore.”

The employer mentioned that she spent around $7,500 to bring the helper to Singapore. “If she was so easily homesick, then why waste time and money coming here?” she wrote.

She clarified that she treated her helper well in her household, providing her with four meals a day, giving her access to a phone and 24-hour Wi-Fi, and ordering the same food for her whenever they dine out.

There is also no child for the helper to take care of, and the employer gives her a rest day, during which the helper goes out and visits the market to take some time for herself.

“She has many friends here, fyi,” the employer said.

“Encourage her to talk to her friends.”

In the comments section, one netizen suggested, “Encourage her to talk to her friends and enjoy herself so that her mind can absorb some thoughts from them and feel the company. Maybe she feels bored here. You also need to give her freedom for now; later, when she’s okay, you can set limitations. For now, she needs time to adjust.”

Others, however, recommended that the employer notify the agency about the helper’s decision and have her replaced immediately.

One netizen said, “You should still be eligible for a replacement since she’s only been here for 4 months.”

Another commented, “Within 6 months, your agency can provide a replacement or a refund. Let them know your helper’s plan so they can advise her.”

Are employers entitled to a refund?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers can receive a 50% refund of service fees from their agency if the migrant domestic worker’s (MDW’s) employment is terminated within the first six months.

However, there are exceptions. A refund is not available if the agency only handled administrative tasks and did not provide matching services.

Employers are also ineligible if they violated employment laws or committed an offense against the MDW. Additionally, if the employer did not notify the agency about canceling the work permit or repatriating/transferring the MDW in a timely manner, a refund will not be granted.

Employers will also lose the right to a refund if they hired up to two replacement MDWs, and one of them stayed for over six months, or if a third replacement was provided.

Furthermore, if the MDW was employed as a caregiver and caregiving is no longer required (because the person being cared for passed away or moved to another care facility), no refund will be issued.

