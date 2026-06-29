Why birth rates are falling across Southeast Asia, not just Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not the only country in Southeast Asia that is dealing with decreasing births, although its total fertility rate is one of the lowest in the region. While lower births have been reported as a problem in higher-income Asian economies, including South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, even middle-income nations, including Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, are experiencing declining birth rates.

The condition is so alarming in Thailand that officials have taken to describing it as a “demographic crisis.” A country’s total fertility rate (TFR) should be at 2.1, the replacement level required to sustain a population.

In April, it was reported that Thailand’s TFR was 0.93, the lowest in decades, as only 454,006 were born in 2025. However, Thailand’s TFR, while lower than Japan’s, is still higher than Singapore’s historic low of 0.87 last year.

In Malaysia, the birth rate has also been continuously declining, going from 1.55 in 2024 to 1.36 in 2025.

Even in predominantly Catholic Philippines, where birth control is still frowned upon in many areas, the TFR has also dropped to below the replacement rate at 1.7.

Why are there fewer babies?

An OECD report has shown there are a number of reasons for the declining birth rate in the region, and the first one will not be a surprise to Singaporeans, which is higher living costs. Over the past few decades, housing, childcare, education, and healthcare costs have risen in many cities throughout Asia, causing couples to delay having children or choose to have smaller families.

Asians have also been marrying later than before, with more people choosing not to marry at all. As births in many Asian countries still occur primarily within marriage, fewer marriages result in fewer births.

Another reason has been better opportunities for education and careers for women, and while women have greeted this positively, those who chose careers have had to give up motherhood. And, in a related sense, some women have opted out of having children since childcare and household duties in many countries in Asia, including Singapore, still regularly fall to their lot.

Additionally, more Asians choosing to live in cities is also a reason for lower births. Urbanisation is a contributor to falling birth rates as cities have less room to raise children.

Lastly, in the region, as well as in others across the globe, people’s priorities have shifted from having families to education, careers, travel, and financial security, among others.

The primary problem with falling birth rates is not necessarily replacing a population, but that it is occurring at the same time as societies are living longer. Singapore, for example, is held up as a rapidly ageing society. With the proportion of elderly people growing, this puts a strain on pensions, healthcare systems, and labour markets. /TISG

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