// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, March 23, 2026
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘She keeps speaking badly of him’: Woman asks how to deal with mum’s constant criticism

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A woman has set off a lively debate online after sharing that her mum has a habit of relentlessly criticising her boyfriend.

Writing on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Mar 21), she said her mum often starts by asking seemingly harmless questions about her boyfriend, only to turn them into criticism moments later. 

For instance, when asked whether her boyfriend goes clubbing, she replied “yes” and was promptly told that he “seems flirty” and that she should be careful around him. 

The irony, she pointed out, is that she goes clubbing more often than he does.

According to her, this behaviour is not new. She said her mum treated her previous boyfriend in much the same way, often speaking poorly of him behind his back and subtly trying to steer her away from the relationship.

“She’s just narcissistic and judgmental,” the woman said of her mum, adding that she doubts her mum will ever change because she is “uneducated” and has a “narrow worldview.”

See also  Are there SG parents who still think daughters are useless?

Seeking advice, she asked the online community, “How do I deal with an infuriating parent?”

“Communication is key.”

The post quickly drew mixed responses from other users, with some encouraging her to set boundaries by limiting what she shares.

One commenter suggested keeping conversations surface-level to avoid unnecessary tension. “Keep the peace and learn how to avoid discussing your boyfriend with your mum. Don’t have to get into conversations you don’t want to.”

Another recommended putting her mum on an “information diet.”

“Keep her on an information diet. Stop reacting to whatever she says,” they said. “If she asks, ‘Does he club a lot?’ say, ‘We usually go together’ (even if you don’t). Even then, she’ll probably insist you can do better. Just say ‘ok’ and move on. Don’t debate her or have your BF interact too much with her.”

A third shared, “Wonder if mothers have this weird hold on their daughters, always crossing the boundary. My mother started to ask invasive questions about my social life and what I am doing on Friday night, not in a parent checking on a child way, but in a kaypoh way. When I got married, she was so sad and reluctant that she started distancing herself from me.”

See also  CNY rules, OK?

A fourth, meanwhile, advised moving out if possible. “If you can and for your mental well-being, just move out. This is the ultimate goal for having such a parent. Not worth saving such a relationship unless the parent changes for the better.”

Still, not everyone saw the mum as the villain. Some users felt her comments could be coming from a place of concern.

One said, “She’s just speaking from experience and wants to avoid you getting hurt, but too much is bad as well. Communication is key. Single mums are on the rise, whether you like it or not; try to understand her concern.”

Another commented, “It sounds like you’re quite judgmental of your mum as well, saying that she’s uneducated and has a narrow worldview. But it sounds like she has enough sense/respect for people that she would be polite to your partners still? I don’t know, stuff like saying your boyfriend is very flirty because he clubs a lot and to be careful of him sounds like pretty reasonable/normal advice from the frame of parents?”

See also  Local woman wonders 'if work-life balance in Singapore' even exists after working in three burnout-inducing jobs

In other news, a 22-year-old Singaporean turned to Reddit to vent his frustration and seek advice after months of dealing with his 20-year-old sister, who refuses to contribute to household chores and appears to spend most of her time going out with friends or entertaining herself at home.

In his post titled “My sister is a bum. Advice, please!” the man explained that his sister is the only other person he can count on, given that their grandmother, who lives with them, is already old.

Read more: How do you deal with a sibling who won’t help at home? Singaporean man asks after months of frustration

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

‘3 months, 2 interviews’: NTU graduate shares frustration over tough job market

SINGAPORE: After three months of searching for work, an NTU graduate with a mathematics degree says he has managed to secure only two interviews, neither of which led to an offer.
Domestic Helpers

Helper’s 5 meals a day pushes employer’s food budget up by 1.5 times

The employer's monthly food spending had risen after her helper had expanded beyond the agreed “three meals a day.”

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Helper’s 5 meals a day pushes employer’s food budget up by 1.5 times

The employer's monthly food spending had risen after her helper had expanded beyond the agreed “three meals a day.”

Ketojiak founder Galvin Sng shares journey from health scare to running dessert business

Interview carried out last week, assigned by Kumaran. Can be run on the weekend as a lifestyle piece.

Singapore employer seeks guidance after helper asks for additional benefits beyond agreement

SINGAPORE: An employer has sparked an online discussion after sharing her uncertainty over how to handle her domestic helper’s request for additional benefits beyond what was initially agreed upon....

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.

Business

‘3 months, 2 interviews’: NTU graduate shares frustration over tough job market

SINGAPORE: After three months of searching for work, an NTU graduate with a mathematics degree says he has managed to secure only two interviews, neither of which led to an offer.

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...

‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average. ”

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

According to a Business Insider piece, Michael Janssen, GM of Hilton Singapore, says what annoys him about people interviewing for jobs is that they don't ask enough questions

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //