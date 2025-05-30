Friday, May 30, 2025
1 min.Read

Shared car was being driven to repair shop when it caught fire: GetGo

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A shared car that caught fire along Upper Changi East Road on Thursday (29 May) was not available for public rental at the time of the incident, car-sharing company GetGo clarified in a statement today (30 May).

The grey vehicle, which bore GetGo’s branding, was seen engulfed in flames near a bus stop, prompting concern among members of the public and users of the popular car-sharing platform.

According to a video shared by SG Road Vigilante, the car’s trunk was open and heavy smoke and flames were visible. The driver’s side of the vehicle appeared extensively burned.

In response to media queries, GetGo confirmed that the vehicle involved was not listed for rental on its platform. Instead, the car was being driven by a staff member from an authorized repair shop at the time of the fire. The vehicle had been undergoing servicing.

No one was injured in the incident, a GetGo spokesperson confirmed, adding that investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 11:05am on 29 May. Firefighters were deployed to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze using water jets.

Founded in 2021, GetGo is one of Singapore’s largest car-sharing platforms, offering users access to vehicles through a mobile app. Its pay-per-use model appeals to drivers who prefer not to bear the high costs of car ownership in Singapore, including the steep Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices.

As Singapore moves toward a “car-lite” future, platforms like GetGo have grown rapidly. These services offer flexibility, especially for residents who require occasional access to a car without the commitment of long-term ownership.

While Wednesday’s incident may have alarmed some, GetGo’s swift clarification has helped to reassure users that the vehicle was not in circulation for customer use.

Singapore Politics

