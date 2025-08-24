Sha’Carri Richardson finishes in top three at the 2025 Brussels Diamond League, a great confidence boost for the World Championships in Tokyo

Current world 100m champion and Olympic silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was pleased with her performance at the 2025 Brussels Diamond League, where she finished in second place.

Richardson ran in lane six, and she appeared calm but determined as she sprinted down the final stretch at the King Baudouin Stadium. She finished with a final time of 11.08 seconds.

This was her fifth 100m race this season, and it was her first time back on the podium after a very competitive race against strong competitors such as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who recorded the fastest time this year, and Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished in fourth place.

Moreover, this strong performance from Richardson is a comeback from her injury back in February that slowed down her career. The win is a great confidence boost for the Olympic medalist, especially now that she only has a few more races before the World Championships in Tokyo to defend her crown.

On social media, Richardson shared the moment when she realised that she had a talent for running. “When I was a young child, I was told that whatever you do, put your all into it… and I knew that I was really good at running when I could beat all the boys in elementary,” she said.

She also shared her thoughts when running her races, and admitted that any thoughts that she was reminding herself to breathe. “I feel like one of the things that I kind of forget was to breathe while I’m running,” she admitted.

“Your mind is empty, your legs are going,” Richardson said.

Following the Diamond League and the World Championships, Sha’Carri Richardson is also part of ATHLOS, an all-women track and field event, as founding advisor and owner, together with Alexis Ohanian, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

ATHLOS is an event that offers a unique experience to everyone, combining the excitement of a music festival with the intense feeling of a track and field meet.

In similar news, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden from America has made another impressive performance this season after winning the 100m event at the Brussels Diamond League. She finished with a time of 10.76 seconds.

Jefferson-Wooden expressed: “I know that I’m in great shape and that it’s all about putting together the perfect race at the perfect time, when it matters the most, and that is at the World Championships in Tokyo.”

