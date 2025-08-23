// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Photo: Instagram/__melissaj19
Sports
2 min.Read

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m at the 2025 Brussels Diamond League, outpaced Sha’Carri Richardson

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Rising sprint athlete Melissa Jefferson-Wooden from America has made another impressive performance this season after winning the 100m event at the Brussels Diamond League. She finished with a final time of 10.76 seconds, beating current world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who placed second with a time of 11.08 seconds, and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who finished third with a final time of 11.15 seconds. 

The 24-year-old athlete also defeated the famous Jamaican runner, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth with a time of 11.17 seconds. 

The athlete then admitted that she will skip the Diamond League Final in Zurich to prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month. Jefferson-Wooden won Olympic bronze in the Paris Olympics last year, and she remains undefeated in the 100m category this season. 

With this, the athlete expressed: “I know that I’m in great shape and that it’s all about putting together the perfect race at the perfect time, when it matters the most, and that is at the World Championships in Tokyo.” 

“The plan is definitely to go out there and take gold. I feel like I put myself in a really good spot to be a contender for that, and now it’s time to have trust,” she added. 

Furthermore, Jefferson-Wooden declared that it feels amazing to witness the results of his hard work this season and that she is eager to have a title to her name. 

“I am still going in as the one to hunt. I am not a reigning world or Olympic champion. I don’t have any individual titles to my name,” she said. 

Here is the final list of winners from the 100m event at the Brussels Diamond League last August 22, 2025. 

  1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) –  10.76 seconds
  2. Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) – 11.08 seconds 
  3. Daryll Neita (GBR) – 11.15 seconds 
  4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) – 11.17 seconds
  5. Favour Ofili (NGR) – 11.19 seconds 
  6. Maia McCoy (USA) – 11.21seconds 
  7. Delphine Nkansa (BEL) – 11.24 seconds 
  8. Patrizia van der Weken (LUX) – 11.25 seconds 
  9. Rani Rosius (BEL) – 11.42 seconds 
In other news, American Chase Jackson is dedicated to winning her third world shot put title this season. At the Brussels Diamond League, she showed her capability and commitment by successfully throwing 20.90 metres – a new meeting record and the third-best throw of her career. She was the only athlete who had thrown farther this year, with a US record of 20.95 metres made last June. The previous record was 20.59 metres, set by Valerie Adams in 2014.

Two-time world indoor champion Sarah Mitton clinched second place as she threw 19.89 meters. Moreover, Jessica Schilder was ranked third with 19.58 meters.

