Thursday, September 11, 2025
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
SGX named the only Southeast Asian exchange in world’s top 10 brands in 2025: Brand Finance

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been named the only Southeast Asian exchange to make it into the world’s top 10 most valuable exchange brands in 2025. The local bourse’s brand value jumped 23% year-on-year to US$591 million (S$798 million), placing it seventh globally and third in brand strength, according to Brand Finance

SGX had a Brand Strength Index score of 87.7 out of 100 and a AAA rating.

Notably, SGX posted its strongest results since listing, with revenue at S$1.3 billion and net profit of S$610 million.

In FY2024, the bourse also delivered solid results, with adjusted net profit up 5% to S$526 million, revenue rising 3% to S$1.23 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing 3% to S$712 million, and earnings per share climbing to 49.2 cents from 47.1 cents a year earlier.

“SGX’s diversified multi-asset strategy remained the heartbeat of its growth story with record volumes across multiple products,” the brand valuation consultancy reported.

See also  "Western Union is best placed to bring Dash to the next level": Singtel assures users support after conditional agreement with Western Union

SGX FX ranked among the world’s top three exchange-backed OTC FX venues, while SGX commodities, led by iron ore contracts, continued to thrive.

In cash equities, SGX’s securities daily average value outpaced Southeast Asian peers in FY2025, while IPO activity picked up with more than 30 companies preparing to list, the largest line-up in years, supported by policy measures from Singapore’s Equities Market Review Group.

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, said, “SGX Group’s leadership in derivatives, strong appeal among international investors, and growing securities and ESG product portfolio demonstrate its adaptability in a competitive global landscape. As the most valuable exchange brand in Southeast Asia and the only regional representative in the global top 10, SGX continues to punch above its weight on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, Nasdaq ranked as the world’s most valuable exchange brand in 2025 with an estimated value of about US$3.1 billion, up 33% from last year, Singapore Business Review reported. /TISG

See also  Singapore stocks edge higher on Thursday—STI rose by 0.5%

Read also: RHB: SGX securities daily average value to increase 9% YoY in FY2026, with growth continuing into 2027

Featured image by Depositphotos

