Saturday, July 12, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
Singapore SGX Centre
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
SGX
Less than 1 min.Read

RHB: SGX securities daily average value to increase 9% YoY in FY2026, with growth continuing into 2027

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is on track for further growth in securities trading activity, with its securities daily average value (SDAV) forecasted to jump 9% year-on-year (YoY) in FY2026 and 4% in FY2027, Singapore Business Review reported, citing a report by RHB.

In FY2025, the SDAV surged 27% to reach S$1.3 billion.

In a report published on Thursday (July 10), RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal stated that the growth momentum is expected to continue, backed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led initiatives to broaden equity participation beyond Straits Times Index (STI) stocks.

Mr Jaiswal said SGX will likely benefit from elevated near-term market volatility, with higher securities turnover supported by MAS-led equity market initiatives.

SGX’s operating revenue for the year is projected at S$616 million, while profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) is expected to hit S$308 million.

While the FY2026 yield remains “unappealing,” even with a possible increase in payout ratio, Mr Jaiswal said there are “upside risks to distributions.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

