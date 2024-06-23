SINGAPORE: A McDonald’s menu from the 1980s Singapore has evoked strong nostalgia among Singaporeans on Reddit.

On Tuesday (Jun 18), a netizen shared a vintage photograph of the menu board on an online forum without any accompanying caption.

This glimpse into the past contrasts the present-day McDonald’s, which features a sophisticated menu displayed on digital LCD screens with enticing food photos. In the 1980s, the menu was simpler, and everything was ‘à la carte.’

After seeing the photo, many Singaporeans were whisked away to a time when life felt simpler and more carefree. They even shared some of the fond memories they have had from their yesteryears.

One netizen recalled that McDonald’s held a special place in her family’s history, as it was the very spot where her parents used to go out for dates.

Another netizen talked about bonding with her mum over their love for peach sundaes, a treat they both enjoyed and missed sharing.

A third netizen also remembered the hype of having a birthday bash at McDonald’s, a surefire sign of being one of the cool kids among their friends.

Others also mentioned that old McDonald’s outlets used to have seats that could spin 360 degrees, something they enjoyed toying with while eating their food, and milkshakes, a creamy, delicious treat that was a staple of their visits.

Meanwhile, others paid more attention to the prices on the menu board. Some remarked that even back then, the prices were ‘really expensive,’ especially the ice cream, which cost $1.50 each and was viewed as a luxurious treat for kids.

One netizen brought up the median wage at that time, around $450. Putting things into perspective, they highlighted that a hamburger back then would be equivalent to about $9.50 in today’s money.

He added, “This is the reason why my parents didn’t bring me to McDonald’s.”

Another remarked, “Sounds cheap when you look at it now, but back then Mac was a luxury for my family. Especially when wanton noodles only cost $1.20.”

