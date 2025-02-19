SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker recently opened up on social media about how her long-awaited promotion has brought her more misery than fulfilment.

She shared her story on the r/askSingapore forum, mentioning that she’s always done well in school and was seen as a top performer in her previous jobs. But ever since she moved up the ladder and took on a new portfolio six months ago, her confidence and motivation have plummeted.

“I’m feeling extremely miserable at work. I feel like I’ve been promoted to a role beyond my means, and I get anxiety pangs every day, even outside of work, and have super bad sleep quality,” she said.

“Every time my phone vibrates in anticipation of a potential email/message from my boss, my heart sinks. I am just lying around all day outside of work because I am completely zapped of energy,” she added.

The weight of expectations has also made it hard for her even to get started on tasks. “I can’t bring myself to start because it might be wasted effort again, or it’s not what management wants.”

At the end of her post, she asked other forum members for advice, writing, “How is everyone else surviving the work stress with ten to twenty years more ahead before retirement? It all feels so bleak and all for nought. What’s the point of life, really?”

‘This is a sign of burnout’

Many Singaporean Redditors rushed to the comments section to let the worker know that she was not alone in this struggle. Some also offered her heartfelt advice and words of encouragement to help her cope with workplace stress and burnout.

One Redditor shared, “Thanks for posting this. I’m in a similar situation. I really love what I do career-wise, but my health is suffering because of my current job. I started getting heart palpitations when I joined my company, so that’s an experience.

“How am I surviving the work stress? I just find small joys in the mundane things like when the lift or bus arrives just in time, reading a good article, or treating myself to a pastry in the morning.”

Another suggested setting clear boundaries between work and personal life by using two separate phones. He said, “Use 2 phones. 1 phone for work, 1 phone for personal. I used to dread getting any notifications from my phone. If you can, turn off your phone outside of work unless you’re supposed to be on standby.”

A third wrote, “This is a sign of burnout; if not treated early and properly, you can get into depression. If possible, talk to your boss about an easier role for 6 months or go on a sabbatical break. My friend took 2 years to try to recover from extreme burnout and still could not recover – he was a highflyer and, like you, got lots of recognition and promotion during his glory days.”

Career promotion anxiety

Promotions are excellent for your resume and financial health, and they also make you feel like your efforts over the past several years haven’t been in vain. But what if, after reaching the top, you suddenly feel overwhelmed? Suddenly, anxiety kicks in, feelings of uncertainty creep up, and before you know it, you’re questioning if you can actually handle the job you just worked so hard to get.

Career experts refer to this feeling as “career promotion anxiety,” and it’s actually quite common. According to Azimuth, a company specializing in mental health and wellness, this anxiety is largely rooted in self-doubt.

Once you step into your new role, you might start questioning your abilities and worry about what your bosses expect from you. If you’ve never been in a leadership position before, this shift can be even tougher since managing people can be more complicated than it seems.

Moreover, these feelings can worsen as you realize that your responsibilities have significantly increased.

To navigate this challenge, career experts recommend gaining a deeper understanding of your new role, embracing mistakes as learning opportunities, and practising mindfulness to manage stress.

Staying self-motivated, maintaining a growth mindset, and exercising humility by seeking guidance from mentors can also be beneficial. Additionally, taking breaks and maintaining a healthy work-life balance can help prevent burnout.

