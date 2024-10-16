Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

ByYoko Nicole

October 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: A local worker recently raised a question on the Reddit forum after noticing that most of her excellent colleagues, especially those in higher positions, didn’t have this distinction.

“Since we were young, many of us have been told by our parents to study hard, get the top honours degree, and secure a good job. But is getting first-class honours, now known as the highest distinction, really important for success?” she asked.

From what she’s seen, academic achievements don’t always guarantee success in the workplace.

Many of the most effective managers and high performers she’s encountered are thriving not because of their academic accolades but because they possess strong, soft skills, problem-solving abilities, and practical experience.

She also noticed those with first-class degrees often seem too focused on theory and not as adept at handling real-world challenges.

“First-class honours definitely matter”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors pushed back against her viewpoint.

They argued that while soft skills and real-world experience are undoubtedly important, having a first-class honours degree can still make a significant difference.

They highlighted that such qualifications can open doors and provide opportunities that might not be accessible otherwise.

One Redditor said, “Cannot like that compare la… better if you compare people with or without first-class honours between people of equal EQ, social skills, work ethic. These are not mutually exclusive things.”

Another commented, “Well… the thing about a ‘personal experience’ is it is personal. It is also a limited view with such a small sample size…

First-class honours definitely matter. Of course, there is also weightage on whether one comes from a target school. Graduating from a target school is a big plus.

If we want to work in prestigious firms like GIC or highly sought-after MNCs like Google or a simple management associate programme, we stand a much better chance with first class.

Everything builds from there. That first step, that first company on your CV.”

Others also pointed out that having a first-class honours degree alone indicates that the individual possesses critical thinking skills, work ethic, discipline, and time management—all essential traits in both academic and professional settings.

Still, a few agreed with the worker, asserting that such qualifications don’t hold as much weight as people often believe.

They contended that while it might help land that first job, it is experience and work ethic that make a difference in the long run.

One Redditor expressed, “It will look super good to the inexperienced. But five years into the working world, nobody cares, and it’s mostly about your personality, performance and network.”

Another remarked, “An honours degree doesn’t mean anything in the private sector. Presented with the same option, I would pick getting one year of work experience over first-class honours.

This is from my personal experience as a job seeker and an interviewer. If you’re in academia, intend to work in the public sector or from an Ivy League uni, then it might be worth it.”

