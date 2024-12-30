SINGAPORE: During job interviews, candidates are not obligated to disclose any physical or mental illness, but how can they avoid doing so if the illness caused a significant gap in their resume?

A woman recently raised this question online, explaining in a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit forum that she took a 5-year break due to her mental health struggles.

“For context, I’ve struggled with mental health issues since I was young, with official diagnoses of multiple disorders.

After uni, I managed to either be involved in studies or ad-hoc/freelance work for 4 years, then there was a gap of 5 years where things got extremely bad, and I could barely leave my house or function,” she shared.

Fortunately, after much hard work and two years of intensive therapy, the woman recovered and has now returned to her studies and some ‘light work.’

“Now approaching mid-30s, and I’m about to go for an interview for a more legit and serious 9-5 job. But there’s a huge gap of 5 years in my CV that I’m not sure how to explain away,” she wrote.

“I know that legally, I don’t have to disclose this. I’m always very open to talking about my mental health issues, and nowadays, Singapore seems to be opening up to the topic of mental health.

But if most employers are still less accepting and would be put off by it, I guess it would still be more practical to avoid mentioning it entirely,” she added.

She’s also worried that her diverse work experiences and studies across different fields might give the impression that she lacks direction or consistency, making her feel uncertain about how to present her career path.

Seeking advice, she wrote on the community, “Any ideas on how else I can explain the gap and the weird, random directions of my studies and jobs? And I’m also curious, for those who have mentioned your mental health issues, how did it work out for you?”

“I don’t think employers are as empathetic as we hope…”

Singaporean Reddit users who chimed in on the discussion strongly advised the woman against mentioning her mental health struggles, warning that doing so could harm her chances with employers.

One user commented, “I don’t think employers are as empathetic as we hope. I would say that I was dealing with some health issues which prevented me from working and also made it difficult for me to work full-time in my 20s (hence the varied work history).”

Another user, who’s an employer, shared his perspective.

He wrote, “Short stints and employment gaps are a red flag. I had a few candidates come in like that, coupled with mental health issues they cited and the inability to answer many work-related and skill-related questions. No go.

So, the most important thing is still how suited you are for the job. If you can ace the interview, these things are less important.”

A third user suggested she say something like, “I had to take time to deal with a private and personal medical issue. My journey to recovery took me 5 years, and I am grateful to have recovered and emerged stronger.”

Still, a few others urged the woman to be honest in the job interview, encouraging her to disclose her struggles if she felt comfortable doing so.

One user explained, “I would rather be honest. It saves you peace of mind down the road. Take one step at a time. Maybe compromise on the pay at first, and then once you prove yourself that you are bigger than your mental health issues, then jump.”

Candidates are not required to disclose mental health issues

In 2024, Ms. Betul Genc, Senior VP and ASEAN Head at recruitment firm Adecco, told The Straits Times that candidates aren’t required to disclose mental health issues to potential employers.

But suppose candidates feel it’s important, like if they need certain accommodations or to ensure the job aligns well with their current health and capabilities; in that case, they can choose to share that information during the hiring process.

Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, a consultant psychiatrist and medical director at The Starfish Clinic of Psychiatry & Mental Wellness, also explained why employers might ask about mental health in interviews.

According to Dr Alhabsyi, such questions usually stem from genuine concern about how well a candidate can perform in specific work environments, especially in high-risk or physically demanding jobs like sea-faring, security, or construction.

In these roles, employers must ensure that mental health won’t affect a person’s ability to handle stress, make decisions, or work safely.

However, Dr Alhabsyi pointed out that for most other jobs, especially those in safer environments, mental health shouldn’t be a reason to reject a qualified candidate.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)