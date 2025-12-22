SG tourist held after filming Kerala temple using smart glasses

KERALA: Local police took a 49-year-old tourist from Singapore into custody on Saturday (Dec 20) after he was caught filming videos inside a temple in Kerala with the use of smart glasses.

The man has been identified in Indian news sites as Thiruneepanar, a resident of North Shore Drive, Singapore. He is of Sri Lankan origin and was on a visit to Kerala when the incident occurred.

Filming any sort of videos is strictly forbidden at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, where police said that Thiruneepanar went into shortly before 9:30 on Saturday morning.

He was wearing smart glasses containing a concealed camera when he entered the temple and proceeded to film footage inside, which included visuals of the northern side and the Thulabharam mandapam. This is a specific area within a Hindu temple where the ritual of Thulabharam is performed. On a large balance scale, a devotee is weighed against an equivalent weight of offerings, which can range from sugar to rice to gold and silver. These offerings are then donated to the temple or for charitable purposes.

Fortunately, Thiruneepanar’s camera-equipped glasses were seen by the temple security personnel, and he was stopped from filming.

Local police were called in, and Thiruneepanar was handed over to them. His case was then registered as one of disobedience of a lawful order.

After he was given a notice to appear for further investigation the following morning, Thiruneepanar was then released.

A report in India Today noted that in July, a visitor from Gujarat who endeavoured to record videos inside the temple was also caught by the authorities.

Explainer: Why what the tourist from Singapore did is not allowed

The main reason why filming videos, or even taking photos, is often not allowed in temples is that they are sacred spaces of worship. Filming or taking pictures is not only disruptive but is also considered to be disrespectful toward the deity it honours. Additionally, devotees who are there to worship may be distracted by people who choose to use such sites as the mere backdrop for their social media content.

Other reasons, such as concerns that the photos and videos will be sold for money-making purposes, the possibility of overcrowding and mishaps when too many people converge in one place, and security, are also concerns when it comes to taking pictures or filming videos. /TISG

