SG to launch 300+ cooling centres 3 years after He Ting Ru asked if community spaces can become sanctuaries during heatwaves

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) He Ting Ru celebrated a win in a social media post recently, not just for herself, but for all of Singapore.

On Aug 31, it was announced that Singapore will be opening more than 300 cooling centres nationwide for the purpose of providing relief in case a heatwave occurs.

“In 2023, I asked if our community spaces could become ‘heat sanctuaries’ during heatwaves. Three years later, Singapore will have more than 300 cooling centres as part of our national heatwave response,” wrote Ms He, adding that she was “very glad to see this idea reflected in policy, and more importantly, to see more support for residents who are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.”

Given the extreme temperatures various spots across the globe experienced this year alone, a heatwave may well occur. A heatwave is officially declared when the daily maximum temperature averages at least 35°C across all national weather stations for three consecutive days, together with a daily mean temperature of at least 29°C.

The last time Singapore had a heatwave was 2016, although the city-state has had days with high temperatures since then.

In July 2023, when Ms He was still serving her first term in Parliament, she referred to the air-conditioned spaces in community centres that had been proposed as “haze sanctuaries,” and asked in a supplementary question whether they could also serve the same purpose in times of extended high temperatures, especially for residents who have no access to cooling.

Grace Fu, who has been serving as Minister for Sustainability and the Environment since 2020, said the MSE would take up the suggestion.

In February of the following year, during an adjournment motion on building a heat-resilient Singapore, Ms He followed up on the earlier proposal and “called for such cooling spaces to be integrated into the Heat Stress Advisory, particularly for older and vulnerable residents.”

Earlier this year, MSE said that air-conditioned cooling centres would open in various community spaces as part of its national heatwave response plan, and vulnerable people would be given priority should there be space constraints. The public will be informed of impending heatwaves through the MyENV app.

“With the haze and hot weather we’ve been experiencing, let’s continue to look out for one another, especially our elderly neighbours and others who may be more vulnerable. Please seek help if you’re feeling unwell or finding it difficult to cope with the conditions,” she added. /TISG

Read also: WP MP He Ting Ru shares what Sengkang is doing to cope with Singapore’s heat