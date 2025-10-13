SG man who went to JB for haircut gets splashed with red paint by masked men

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man took to social media to share about a disturbing incident wherein the salon in Johor Bahru where he had been getting a haircut was sprayed with red paint.

On Sunday morning (Oct 12), Douglas Ang shared photos on his Facebook account of the incident, which had occurred the day before. They showed red paint on the floor, mirrors, and walls of the interior of the salon, as well as on his head and the nape of his neck, the back of his shirt, and on his hands and legs.

“Went to JB cut hair and suddenly this group of masked men run in and paint bomb everyone. After 2 hours, the police still not here,” Mr Ang wrote in the caption to his post.

The incident occurred at REDS Hair Salon in Paradigm Mall in Johor Bahru. The establishment opened just recently.

Mr Ang, who spoke to Mothership about the paint splashing, said that there were around five clients when the masked men entered the salon. He added that the staff shouted at the men, but they stopped short of accosting them. He guessed that they had been afraid to do so.

Shutting the salon down after the masked men left, the staff helped their clients clean up using paint thinner, and then bought new clothes for those whose clothes had been splashed with paint.

A police report has been filed over the incident.

Mothership added that the salon also posted on Instagram to say that they did not owe money to anyone. Paint splashing has been known to be a tactic of illegal moneylenders to harass people who have outstanding debt. Some commenters on Mr Ang’s post even suggested as much.

He added in a comment that the incident began when they heard people shouting, and then they saw paint flying everywhere.

By the time he left, three hours after the incident, the police still hadn’t shown up.

Some netizens who commented on his post said Mr Ang and the others who were in the salon at the time were lucky that what was thrown at them was just paint, as it could have been much worse.

However, the salon’s IG post has since been taken down.

Mr Ang also told Mustshare News that he usually goes to the salon’s branch at KSL City Mall, but had decided to visit the outlet at Paradigm Mall since it had just opened./TISG

