SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to share a fascinating tale about his friend—someone in their 20s earning over S$200,000 a year yet still living with extreme frugality, shaped by a childhood of financial hardship.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Monday (March 17), the man wrote that his friend would spend time and “meticulously compare prices of everything he buys and gets the cheapest option, even if it is just to save 50 cents.”

He also recalled an incident where his friend became visibly upset after realising he could have paid 30 cents less for something if he had bought it from another shop down the street. “It affected his emotions for quite a while,” the man recounted. Despite his high income, he saves and invests aggressively, constantly worried about “going broke.”

His behaviour, the man later realised, stemmed from growing up in a low-income household, where his father worked odd jobs to support the family, and his education was funded entirely by “financial aid and bursaries.”

Wondering if others had come across similar traits, he asked: “Have you observed signs and behaviours that hinted that a person was once poor, even though they aren’t anymore?”

Redditors share subtle signs that someone came from a poor background

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors shared subtle yet telling signs that suggest someone grew up with financial struggles.

Some pointed out that those who grew up poor often feel uncomfortable or out of place in “lavish settings,” such as fine dining restaurants or high-end social events, where they might struggle to justify the cost of an expensive meal or feel anxious about fitting in.

One confessed, “I feel quite uncomfortable in places like MBS. Would rather hang out at neighbourhood malls.”

Another common trait mentioned was a strong aversion to “wasting food.” A few Redditors said that kids who grew up in poverty were often taught to finish every last grain of rice on their plate, which is why they feel guilty about throwing away leftovers as adults.

When it comes to transport, a number of commenters observed that those from less privileged backgrounds tend to avoid taking Grab or taxis unless necessary, planning their time meticulously to avoid the extra cost.

One individual wrote, “I know some who only use Grab in emergencies where public transport is impossible. And they still compare prices across platforms.”

A striking observation was how those from modest backgrounds tend to spend little on themselves but are incredibly generous with family and friends.

These Redditors mentioned that they’ve come across individuals who won’t think twice about picking up the bill for friends or financially supporting family members in need. Yet, when it comes to spending on themselves, even for things they genuinely want or can easily afford, they hesitate or feel guilty.

One shared, “I penny-pinch on meals for myself (hawker food), and carry a second-hand bag from Carousell to work but give out four-digit angbaos to aunts and uncles who aren’t doing well (that’s the only time you can give money without them rejecting).”

What are your thoughts? Have you noticed similar traits in people who overcame financial struggles?

