SG man arrested in JB after road rage video goes viral

- Advertisement -

JOHOR BAHRU: A 40-year-old Singaporean man whose road rage was caught on camera on Saturday (Jun 7) has been detained by the police in Johor.

The man is said to have gotten into a fight with a Malaysian man and caused damage to his vehicle.

His case is under investigation for mischief. If he is found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison for up to three months, be required to pay a fine, or both. The man is also being investigated for using words or gestures intended to insult someone’s modesty. For this, he could face up to five years in jail, be fined, or both.

A 31-year-old Malaysian man filed a complaint against a Singaporean national over an incident that occurred before 3:00 p.m. near Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru. He was arrested in the early evening hours of June 8, according to Johor Baru (North) district police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh.

- Advertisement -

The man had been driving a Toyota Altis, registered in Singapore, when he got involved in an altercation with the Malaysian man. The Malaysian man’s girlfriend, Vicky Sing, uploaded photos and videos of the incident to her Facebook account.

One video showed the Singaporean man kicking the Malaysian man’s vehicle, and in another video, Ms Sing showed the damage the car sustained.

She wrote in the caption to her post that she and her boyfriend had been on their way to have lunch when the Singaporean man honked his horn at them several times, claiming that the couple’s vehicle had blocked his way.

Ms Sing alleged that the man kept bumping into and spitting on her boyfriend, who did not fight back.

- Advertisement -

”The complainant stated that while driving his BMW at 2:39 p.m. in the Tun Aminah area, he was honked at by a Toyota Altis with a Singapore registration number, whose driver was dissatisfied because his path was blocked. An argument ensued, and the suspect allegedly kicked the complainant’s car, causing damage. However, the complainant did not suffer any injuries,” according to Assistant Commissioner Singh, who also noted that Ms Sing’s posts “quickly drew public attention.”

Police from Johor Bahru have said that the Singaporean man has tested negative for drugs and that he has no prior criminal record. He was scheduled to be brought before the magistrate’s court today for a remand application.

Assistant Commissioner Singh has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call Johor Baru North police headquarters. /TISG

Read also: S’porean woman & M’sian man who hit 2 policemen at JB arrested after high-speed chase

- Advertisement -