SG man alleges JB officer offered to top up his Touch ‘n Go card, scammed him of S$32

SINGAPORE: On February 26, the Polis Daerah Johor Bahru Selatan published a Facebook post commending the professionalism of two officers from BSI Police Station in assisting a Singaporean man who had allegedly been scammed at the checkpoint at the CIQ of Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

After receiving assistance from the officers who handled the complaint, the Singaporean wrote an email thanking them, and the police screenshot a copy of the email.

The Singaporean commended LCP Aidil Armanizam Bin Azmi and LCP Suhaimi for their professionalism.

He said that the incident occurred on Feb 23, when he entered the checkpoint and realised that his Touch ‘n Go card had insufficient balance. He then got out of his vehicle and was approached by an official in a green uniform.

When he told the man about his dilemma, he was told to park at the nearest immigration counter (Counter 6) to clear my passport. He also gave the official his Touch ‘n Go card and RM100 (S$32), after he was told that the man would help with topping up the card.

When the man returned the Singaporean’s card, he said that he had topped it up, but the balance would only be reflected the next day.

The official added that he used his own Touch ‘n Go card to help clear us through the checkpoint.

The Singaporean considered verifying the official’s version of events but was reassured that the amount topped up would appear in the card’s balance the next day. The official also encouraged the Singaporean to proceed to Malaysia.

However, when he checked the balance on his card, he found that the top-up had not been processed, which is why he filed a police report at the CIQ Police Station.

He acknowledged that Officers Aidil and Suhaimi had been “polite, attentive, and professional throughout the process. They handled the matter promptly and took my report seriously. Their calm and helpful attitude provided reassurance during what was a stressful situation for me,” and asked that his thanks be conveyed to them.

Checkpoint officers run afoul of the law

This type of complaint involving officers at the BSI CIQ Complex is not unknown.

Last July, two enforcement officers were arrested due to alleged involvement in a “Flying Passport” scheme, which involves learning passports even when the owners of the passports are not present.

In April 2024, two police officers who reportedly extorted money from a man at the BSI CIQ Complex were also arrested. /TISG

