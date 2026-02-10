Car drives against traffic at checkpoint, driver speeds off despite gun drawn by Johor police

JOHOR: Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV on Saturday (Feb 7) depicts a dramatic escape attempt at a Johor Bahru land checkpoint last month. It shows a Volkswagen bearing a Singapore licence plate going against the flow of traffic.

During the incident, a Malaysian police man drew his gun in an attempt to stop the errant driver while his colleague picked up a traffic cone and hit the car’s bonnet in a bid to stop it.

The incident took place on January 10 at a car zone at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Johor Bahru end of the Causeway.

Taken from the vehicle’s dashboard camera, it shows the interior of the checkpoint, with the driver most likely thinking they would go through as usual.

However, as it proceeded in its lane, another vehicle suddenly appeared from the opposite direction, forcing the first vehicle to slow and stop to avoid a collision.

The Volkswagen with a number plate registered in Singapore refused to back up, in spite of clearly being in the wrong.

The video then cuts to a police officer speaking to the driver of the Volkswagen. Because there is no audio, it can reasonably be surmised that the officer, along with the other policeman who came as well, was talking to the driver about his traffic offence.

At one point, a police officer hit the window on the driver’s side with his arm. The driver of the Volkswagen quickly reversed, but immediately moved forward again, trying to get past the car with the dash cam.

Unsuccessful, the driver of the Volkswagen hastily backs up again. He keeps moving forward aggressively, causing the driver of the vehicle with the dash cam to back up slowly.

All the while, the driver of the Volkswagen ignored the officers, who looked like they were trying to stop him.

While one policeman took up a safety cone and threatened to hit the bonnet of the Volkswagen with it, the other officer took his gun out and pointed it at the vehicle.

When the driver continued to ignore the first policeman, he hit the bonnet hard with the safety cone. The driver of the Volkswagen then backed up hastily again, and seeing that he had enough space to drive past the vehicle with the dash cam, he did so, with the police looking on.

As the driver of the car with the dash cam slowly took another lane on the left, the police officers could be seen walking away, and then driving off in the direction of the Volks on their motorcycles.

According to a report in Mothership, there is no record of the license plate of the Volks on the OneMotoring website of the Land Transport Authority.

The video has since been viewed almost 740,000 times and shared more than 1,400 times. /TISG

