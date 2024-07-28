Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee quits his S$230K/year job because his mental and emotional state “couldn’t take it anymore”

ByYoko Nicole

July 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man in his early 30s took to social media to share that he quit his high-paying job, which offered an annual salary of S$230,000, to focus on his mental health.

In his post on r/SgHENRY, he explained that despite the impressive salary, he resigned and took a new job with a 25% pay cut because he just “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Still, he admitted that this decision has left him feeling anxious.

He said, “I know, logically, that I’m still doing okay relative to the median, or even the average high earner, but I can’t shake the feeling that I’m destroying my future/dreams of early retirement.”

“How do you fix this, other than therapy (which I’m going for)? I have a great GF, awesome friends, close to my parents, no major physical health issues… but for some reason I’m still kind of struggling mentally and emotionally.”

“Mental health is more important. Money isn’t everything.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors offered him words of comfort, reassuring him that his decision was right.

See also  Citibank Singapore downsized staff by 500 jobs

One Redditor said, “Mental health is more important. Money isn’t everything.” Another commented, “It’s just a matter of when you make it, not if. Faster is better of course, but sometimes, it’s alright to smell the roses.

What have you given up at that unsustainable pace? Have you had time to improve your health, exercise regularly? Optimize your investments? These things pay a lot more in the long run than our yearly wages in my opinion.”

A few others reminded him that he’s still young and his new job doesn’t have to be permanent. They reassured him that it’s normal to switch jobs a few times and gain more experience at his age.

As he continues to work and learn, he’ll understand better what kind of workplace and role suit him best. They pointed out that a better understanding of his unique skills will help him boost his earning potential and confidence.

In the meantime, they advised him to focus on his mental health first. One Redditor stated, “No point in retiring early without the mental health to enjoy it!”

See also  SG employee says "I am stuck in a job where I am overworked and very underpaid" but Singaporeans advise "Wait till you get another firm offer"

Another wrote, “Taking a breather in your career to work on your mental health is a huge step forward in life. And not something many people have the guts to do. I think you’re doing great, both for yourself and the people who care about you.”

Read also: Clinical psychologist paid S$100K for her education but says she earns “worse than fresh undergraduates” now

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

Man says he failed an interview because he didn’t ask the employer any questions, seeks advice from Singaporeans on what to ask next time

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Price gap narrows rapidly between 4- and 5-room HDB resale flats as demand surges for smaller units

November 1, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Lifestyle

Local man feels out of place in Singapore, says “there seem to be more foreigners than locals” these days

October 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

Singapore employers reject 4-day work week and remote work arrangements

November 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Indonesian minister accused of hiring a ghostwriter to complete his PhD dissertation

November 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Park Shin Hye melts over Kim Jae Young’s tearful testimony in The Judge From Hell

November 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Malaysia

Bank Negara Malaysia ready to address excessive ringgit volatility, urges markets to look beyond “short-term currency dynamics”

November 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.