SINGAPORE: A man in his early 30s took to social media to share that he quit his high-paying job, which offered an annual salary of S$230,000, to focus on his mental health.

In his post on r/SgHENRY, he explained that despite the impressive salary, he resigned and took a new job with a 25% pay cut because he just “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Still, he admitted that this decision has left him feeling anxious.

He said, “I know, logically, that I’m still doing okay relative to the median, or even the average high earner, but I can’t shake the feeling that I’m destroying my future/dreams of early retirement.”

“How do you fix this, other than therapy (which I’m going for)? I have a great GF, awesome friends, close to my parents, no major physical health issues… but for some reason I’m still kind of struggling mentally and emotionally.”

“Mental health is more important. Money isn’t everything.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors offered him words of comfort, reassuring him that his decision was right.

One Redditor said, “Mental health is more important. Money isn’t everything.” Another commented, “It’s just a matter of when you make it, not if. Faster is better of course, but sometimes, it’s alright to smell the roses.

What have you given up at that unsustainable pace? Have you had time to improve your health, exercise regularly? Optimize your investments? These things pay a lot more in the long run than our yearly wages in my opinion.”

A few others reminded him that he’s still young and his new job doesn’t have to be permanent. They reassured him that it’s normal to switch jobs a few times and gain more experience at his age.

As he continues to work and learn, he’ll understand better what kind of workplace and role suit him best. They pointed out that a better understanding of his unique skills will help him boost his earning potential and confidence.

In the meantime, they advised him to focus on his mental health first. One Redditor stated, “No point in retiring early without the mental health to enjoy it!”

Another wrote, “Taking a breather in your career to work on your mental health is a huge step forward in life. And not something many people have the guts to do. I think you’re doing great, both for yourself and the people who care about you.”

Read also: Clinical psychologist paid S$100K for her education but says she earns “worse than fresh undergraduates” now

Featured image by Depositphotos