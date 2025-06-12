Severely decomposed body of 70-year-old Singaporean man found in Batam home

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The severely decomposed body of a 70-year-old Singaporean man was found in his home in Batam, Indonesia. Local police has revealed that the man passed away about five days ago and has contacted his wife, who resides in Singapore.

The body of the Singaporean, Mr Kamal Bin Ahmad, was discovered around 4pm on Saturday (7 June).

Indonesian news outlet TribunBatam reported that Mr Kamal’s neighbors said they hadn’t seen him for nearly a week and began to smell a pungent odor coming from his home. They alerted the security guard, who called the police.

The police broke into the home and found Mr Kamal lying on the floor, wearing only a shirt.

The Indonesian police said that Mr Kamal suffered from chronic diseases and lived alone in the area. The police found a variety of medications in his home, including drugs to treat diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The police do not suspect foul play but are awaiting the autopsy results to confirm the cause of death. The local police has contacted Mr Kamal’s wife and has urged her to come to Batam to handle the funeral arrangements.