KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, SEVENTEEN’s long-anticipated return was made on Oct 14 with the release of their mini-album SPILL THE FEELS, which featured the title tune “LOVE, MONEY, FAME,” featuring DJ Khaled.

Fans were thrilled, and the results proved remarkable. According to the Hanteo Chart, SPILL THE FEELS sold 2,494,180 copies on its first day, breaking the record for first-day sales in 2024.

By the next morning, the album had topped the iTunes charts in 18 countries, further reinforcing SEVENTEEN’s global influence.

The title tune, “LOVE, MONEY, FAME,” demonstrates an intriguing fusion of DJ Khaled’s R&B and hip-hop style with SEVENTEEN’s K-pop sound.

The difficulties of love, money, and fame are depicted in the music video set in gloomy, rainy cityscapes. SEVENTEEN’s choreography embodies these themes.

The story is made more exciting by DJ Khaled’s captivating presence.

Emotional growth

The six tracks on the mini-album SPILL THE FEELS convey a tale of emotional development, from vulnerability to resiliency.

Three visual concepts—FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU—and animated teasers were used in SEVENTEEN’s advertising campaign to explore feelings ranging from loneliness to connection.

The album’s title, an anagram of “I FELT HELPLESS,” conveys a deeper message of healing and mending emotional wounds.

The surviving members still perform great, even though Jeonghan isn’t there because of military service, and Jun is concentrating on performing in China.

SEVENTEEN also kicked off their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, solidifying their record-breaking success and reaffirming their place as a major force in the global music industry.

Hip-hop, pop and vocal elements

SEVENTEEN, formed in 2015, is known for blending hip-hop, pop, and vocal elements. The group is divided into three units: the Hip-Hop Unit, the Vocal Unit, and the Performance Unit.