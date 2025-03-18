MALAYSIA: Kuala Lumpur is a city where history meets modernity, and nowhere is this more evident than in its heritage cafés and restaurants. Housed in beautifully restored pre-war shophouses, colonial buildings, and century-old kopitiams, these charming spots offer more than just a meal; they serve a slice of history.

According to SAYS, these seven restaurants have breathed new life into historic spaces while preserving their timeless charm.

Merchant’s Lane

Tucked away above the bustling streets of Jalan Petaling, Merchant’s Lane is a café steeped in history. Housed in a former brothel-turned-hostel, this hidden gem retains much of its old-world charm, with nostalgic décor evoking a traditional kampung home.

But it’s the food that truly sets it apart. Merchant’s Lane offers bold fusion creations like Assam Macaroni, Nasi Lemak Pancakes, and Crab Kerabu Omelette, blending familiar flavours with unexpected twists. One visitor described it as “a great place to relax with delicious food and warm service.”

Address: 150, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays

Manja Kuala Lumpur

Housed in a beautifully restored century-old colonial building, Manja KL blends British colonial influences with Malaysian flavours. Its elegant setting, both indoors and in the courtyard, transports diners to another era.

The menu showcases traditional ingredients reimagined with global techniques. Diners rave about its creativity, with one calling it “a fabulous experience” and another praising its “surprisingly good flavours and impeccable service.”

Address: 6, Lorong Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 12 pm to 11 pm (Sundays to Thursdays); 12 pm to 12 am (Fridays, Saturdays & eve of public holidays)

Bestow Restaurant

Set within a grand colonial building, Bestow offers an experience that goes beyond dining. Sunlit interiors, wooden furnishings, and a lush courtyard create a welcoming atmosphere.

The menu is a melting pot of global influences, featuring dishes like tenderloin steak with Sichuan peppers, butter chicken masala, and spicy Thai pasta. With 96% of Facebook reviewers recommending it, visitors praise its “cosy ambiance and unique flavours.”

Address: 82 Lorong 1/77a, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 10 am to 10 pm (Sundays to Thursdays); 10 am to 12 am (Fridays & Saturdays); Closed on Tuesdays.

Timothy Café

Located in a historic kopitiam dating back to 1909, Timothy Café blends a gritty yet modern aesthetic, inspired by Melbourne’s laneways. Inside, its minimalist interiors and arched doorways contrast beautifully with the building’s rich history.

Known for handmade pasta, artisanal coffee, and focaccia sandwiches, it’s a haven for food lovers. One visitor raved about the “quaint atmosphere” and well-crafted coffee, describing it as “a perfect place to unwind.”

Address: 24, Jalan Tun HS Lee, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 8 am to 9 pm (Mondays to Fridays, last order at 8 pm); 8 am to 10 pm (Fridays to Sundays, last order at 9 pm)

Fiftig Seofon

Named after the Dutch word for “57” in tribute to Malaysia’s independence, Fiftig Seofon merges old British charm with contemporary touches. Its bright yellow heritage building, located near Merdeka Square, offers stunning window-side views of the Petronas Twin Towers and KL Tower.

The menu balances Eastern and Western influences, featuring inventive dishes like Nasi Lemak Pattaya and Kepak Kerbau—a Tex-Mex-inspired fried chicken with chilli padi.

Address: 10, Jalan Tangsi, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 8 am to 8 pm (Mondays to Thursdays); 8 am to 10 pm (Weekends); closed on Fridays

Mingle Café

In the heart of Chinatown, Mingle Café sits within a century-old building, where exposed brick walls, wooden beams, and antique furniture create an intimate, rustic charm.

The menu caters to a range of tastes, from fragrant rendang to avocado soba bowls and onsen egg rice bowls. Visitors praise its relaxing atmosphere—“a quiet escape from the city’s heat and traffic.”

Address: 55, Jalan Sultan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Opening hours: 8 am to 10 pm (Daily)

LOKL

A beloved neighbourhood café, LOKL is set in a pre-war building that captures the nostalgic charm of old KL. Its exposed brick walls, vintage furniture, and sunlit courtyard make it a popular retreat.

Located near Masjid Jamek, this café is surrounded by traditional spice merchants, craft shops, and historic bakeries. The menu features classic Malaysian dishes, freshly brewed coffee, and a selection of pastries, making it a go-to spot for both locals and tourists.

Address: 30, Jalan Tun HS Lee, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 8 am to 5 pm (Daily)

A taste of history, one bite at a time

Kuala Lumpur’s heritage cafés and restaurants offer more than just good food—they bring history to life. Whether it’s a century-old kopitiam, a restored colonial building, or a hidden gem above Chinatown, these spaces let diners experience the city’s past through flavours, ambience, and architecture.

For those looking to savour a meal with a side of nostalgia, these spots promise an unforgettable journey through time.

