SOUTHEAST ASIA: Chinese food and beverage (F&B) brands are rapidly expanding across Southeast Asia, challenging long-established Western fast-food giants like McDonald’s and Starbucks. Brands such as Mixue, Haidilao, Luckin Coffee, and Fish With You are outpacing competitors by offering affordable prices, aggressive expansion strategies, and strong digital marketing.

This rise signals China’s growing commercial and cultural influence in the region, changing consumer perceptions of Chinese products. According to The Associated Press (AP), Mixue has now become the world’s largest F&B chain in terms of outlets, surpassing McDonald’s and Starbucks, with over 45,000 stores worldwide as of September.

Mixue: The world’s largest F&B chain by outlets

Mixue is thriving in Southeast Asia with ultra-affordable treats—$1.10 (S$1.30) brown sugar milk tea and 50-cent ice cream undercut competitors like McDonald’s. Its rapid expansion has sparked a viral joke in Indonesia: “Any empty shophouse will soon turn into a Mixue store.”

Franchising fuels its aggressive growth, attracting investors like Siya Han in Bangkok, who recouped her $1.37 million investment within a year. Similarly, Fish With You in Kuala Lumpur broke even in just nine months.

Once viewed as low-quality, Chinese F&B brands like Mixue are winning over sceptics. Vietnamese student Nguyen Thu Hoài was hesitant at first but became a loyal customer, while Malaysians like Victoria Kovalan credit these brands with expanding local tastes. More than just cheap eats, they’re reshaping regional food culture and challenging Western dominance.

Reddit reactions: affordability vs. quality concerns

Mixue has gained a strong following due to its low prices and accessibility, with many customers enjoying its beverages as an affordable treat. One Reddit user shared, “I’m a fan of Mixue mango boba and passion fruit tea, and with the price they offer, at least once a month I grab a drink from them.”

However, some Reddit users question whether the brand’s affordability comes at the expense of quality. One user remarked, “It’s cheap, yes, but it’s also widely known that they use artificial sweeteners and non-dairy alternatives.

Another added, “(It’s almost) everywhere now. I get the hype, but honestly, I’d rather pay a bit more for better quality.”

This ongoing debate underscores the trade-off between cost and quality. While Mixue’s pricing makes it attractive, concerns about ingredients persist among more discerning consumers.

The future of Chinese F&B in Southeast Asia

With their fast expansion, competitive pricing, and digital marketing, Chinese F&B brands are well-positioned to continue gaining market share in Southeast Asia. Their success challenges the dominance of American and Taiwanese food chains, proving that Chinese businesses can compete not just in manufacturing and tech but also in consumer brands.

As more Chinese F&B companies enter the region, the competition will likely intensify, benefiting consumers with more choices and lower prices. However, the long-term impact remains to be seen; will these brands maintain their popularity or will Western chains adapt and reclaim their market dominance?

