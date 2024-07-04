Entertainment

Serendipity’s Embrace poster: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop melting one another’s hearts

July 4, 2024

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Serendipity’s Embrace” has released a new romantic poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, the drama tells the story of young people finding true love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly reuniting with their first love 10 years ago.

Kim So Hyun stars as Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer wary of love due to painful past experiences.

She undergoes an unexpected transformation after running into Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her lowest moments in the past.

The new poster captures the reunion of Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young, showing them lying on the beach sand on top of each other.

While Lee Hong Joo appears unsure where to put her hands, Kang Hoo Young gazes deeply into her eyes.

“It cannot be frozen again after it has thawed,” the poster’s text states. Is it your desire to defrost this initial love? This fascinating query alluded to the transformations their renewed love would bring.

On July 22 at 8:40 p.m. KST, “Serendipity’s Embrace” will debut and be accessible on Viki.

Talented actress

Kim So Hyun is a talented South Korean actress who began her career young and has become a leading lady in Korean dramas.

Born on June 4, 1999, in Australia and raised in South Korea, she started acting in 2006 as a child actress.

She gained recognition for her roles in historical dramas like “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012) and “Missing You” (2013).

She impressed audiences with her first lead role, playing dual characters in the teen drama “Who Are You: School 2015” (2015).

Chae Jong Hyeop is a South Korean actor who has steadily built his career with diverse roles in popular dramas and web series.

He debuted as an actor in 2016 with the webtoon series “Webtoon Hero – Tundra Show Season 2.”

