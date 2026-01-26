Serangoon MRT station: New digital screens and indicator lights added to help guide passengers faster during MRT service disruptions

SINGAPORE: When train services break down, confusion often follows, so at the Serangoon Interchange, authorities are testing ways to change that.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT, and SBS Transit are piloting new digital screens, indicator lights, and signs at Serangoon MRT to better and more clearly guide commuters during service disruptions, according to Lianhe Zaobao and Channel NewsAsia (CNA). The trial aims to help passengers move quickly to shuttle buses or station exits, while reducing on-ground confusion. It also supports faster service recovery when faults occur.

More digital screens have been added at strategic points, such as fare gates, linkways, and passenger service centres. These screens usually display general information or advertisements. During disruptions, staff can switch them remotely to show clear directions, including routes to bus bridging points.

At station entrances, new electronic displays now show the operating status of all MRT and LRT lines using colour codes. This enables commuters to check the station’s operating status before entering.

Directional lights, including arrows, are also activated inside stations and near shuttle bus boarding points during disruptions. These lights can be turned on remotely, reducing the need for staff to manually put up signs or direct crowds.

The QR codes have been installed inside trains and along station walkways. Commuters can scan them to access the latest service updates in real time.

LTA and the two operators said in a statement on Jan 24 that the measures align with recommendations from the MRT Rail Reliability Taskforce. The goal is to strengthen standard procedures so disruptions are handled more smoothly and services can resume faster.

Lianhe Zaobao reporters who visited Serangoon station observed at least 10 additional screens across the interchange. LTA later confirmed that 17 new screens were installed, along with upgrades to eight existing advertising panels to display disruption information.

During the trial, the wording, layout and colours on the screens may be adjusted to see what works best. Feedback from commuters and operators will be collected before any wider rollout.

An LTA spokesperson said that based on the trial results, they plan to gradually roll out effective measures to other high-traffic or major interchange stations.

These station changes complement LTA’s train status webpage, launched on Dec 13 last year, which provides real-time updates on MRT and LRT services. LTA is also working with Google, so disruptions and planned works appear on Google Maps search results shortly after they occur.

The trial reflects a growing focus on passenger guidance during breakdowns. While faults may still occur, clearer signs and faster updates can help keep order during the moments that matter most.