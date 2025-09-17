Seoul launches ‘real estate education programme’ to protect young renters from scams

SEOUL: Getting your first apartment can be stimulating; however, it also comes with high risks, particularly in a market as knotty as Seoul’s. To assist young renters from becoming victims of rental shams, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced a forward-looking initiative dubbed the “Real Estate Education Tailored for Youth”.

The initiative intends to offer young professionals, Korean university students, and international learners pragmatic ways to navigate the rental market without the risks and dangers that abound in the industry.

Why now? Fraud cases are soaring and young people are the main targets

Rental scams in Korea are on the rise. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, more than 31,000 cases of rental fraud had been reported as of July this year, and about 75% involved people in their 20s and 30s.

Many of these young tenants are unfamiliar with housing contracts, legal protections, or how to spot red flags. This programme is Seoul’s response to help level the playing field.

Real-life lessons and legal know-how

Formulated in alliance with the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation, the initiative goes beyond concept. It employs actual fraud cases to instruct practical abilities such as:

Knowing/verifying if a landlord has taxes and loans that haven’t been paid yet

Identifying unlisted/undocumented real estate representatives

Knowing and using Korea’s electronic contract scheme

Scrutinising official property papers

Using standardised housing lease agreements

Protecting one’s deposit with legal precautions and measures

Among the instructors is Son Heeae, a favourite real estate YouTuber with more than 110,000 supporters, famous for translating complicated housing issues into easy-to-understand and actionable tips.

Support for international students: A special focus

Acknowledging the many challenges global learners are confronted with, Seoul is also conducting a “Seoul International Student Welcome Day” in October. The event will include housing fraud education tailored specifically for foreigners.

To support this, the city is working with 267 certified international real estate agencies that offer multilingual services and culturally aware assistance—helping foreign residents understand the legal side of housing in Korea since 2008.

How to apply

Interested renters can sign up online through the Seoul Real Estate Information Plaza website. The programme also teaches how to:

Check for existing mortgages or legal claims on a property

Confirm if the rental is covered by deposit insurance, a key protection if things go wrong

A word from the city

“We want young people to feel confident signing rental contracts and to avoid becoming victims of scams,” said Cho Namjun, Director General of Urban Space Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

“By educating and empowering them, we aim to build a safer and more secure housing environment for both local and international youth in Seoul.”

Bottom line? If you’re a young renter in Seoul—whether you’re Korean or from abroad—this is your chance to learn how to protect yourself and your deposit. Don’t sign anything until you know the rules.