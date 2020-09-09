Selena Gomez ‘was never approached’ to make cameo with Justin Bieber in Drake’s music video

- Advertisement -

Actress-singer Selena Gomez “was never approached” to make a cameo with her ex Justin Bieber in Drake’s music video. The latest collaboration news this month is that Justin Bieber appeared in a music video for DJ Khaled and Drake’s most recent project named Popstar in which he lip-syncs Selena Gomez’s name. An insider told People that although there were rumours his ex, Gomez was asked to be in the video, she had no involvement in it at all.

“Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video,” the insider said. The gossip started among fans after an entrepreneur named Shazir Mucklai said in a press release that he told Gomez to appear in the music video to “lessen the friction” between Gomez and Bieber.

The Disney star does not appear anywhere in the music video and the entrepreneur’s claims about her involvement are untrue. At the end of the music video, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin makes an appearance.

In the video, she wakes up next to her husband, who shares his “crazy dream” with her. “I had this crazy dream that Drake asked me to be in a video, but he wasn’t in the video; it was just a bunch of people…I love you, baby.” Then, the two take their dog for a walk. During their walk, Bieber gets a call from none other than Drake.

Although Gomez was not involved in any way in this project, she has been occupied with her own work recently. The Disney star launched Rare Beauty with Sephora the past week.

“I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!”

At the end of August, Gomez released the single Ice Cream with BLACKPINK.