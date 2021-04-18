Selena Gomez gets dainty cross tattoo on collarbone

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez has just gotten a new tattoo. The 28-year-old had a dainty cross inked on her collarbone. The ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. Bang Bang posted a video of Gomez with her fresh ink on Instagram Thursday, writing: “We [heart] @selenagomez”

The Rare Beauty founder has gotten a tattoo from Bang Bang before, as reported by People. Some of her other inks are from the artist including one of her latest, the word Rare, which is a nod to her latest album. Bang Bang inscribed the Arabic words that translate to “love yourself first” on Gomez’s back below her right shoulder in 2014. The roman numerals LXXVI was etched on her back of her neck by Bang Bang.

In total, the singer has 15 tattoos, including the new cross, according to Page Six. Most of the ink pieces represent milestones in Gomez’s life, including the date of her kidney transplant. Gomez’s first ink was a small music note on her wrist. Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2012, she said she got that tattoo because “music is a big influence in my life.” She continued, “I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

Back in March, the singer talked about her lengthy career in both TV and music for Vogue‘s April cover story — and revealed that she wants to lean into acting and producing more so than music in the future.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she added. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

She continued, "I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."

