selena-gomez-and-her-kidney-donor-francia-raisa-shuts-down-feud-rumors

Selena Gomez put an end to feud rumours suggesting a strained relationship with her longtime friend and kidney donor, actress Francia Raisa in a single Instagram post.

On the occasion of Raísa’s 35th birthday, Gomez shared three heartfelt photos of them together and wrote a sweet message. She wished Raísa the happiest of birthdays and that no matter where life takes them, she loves her. She also added a heart emoticon in the post.

Feud rumours

This post comes eight months after Gomez mentioned in a Rolling Stone interview that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. Some fans noticed that Raísa had stopped following Gomez on Instagram after the interview, leading to speculation about feud rumours in their relationship. Raísa had briefly commented “interesting” on a post related to Gomez’s quote before deleting it.

However, on July 26, fans noticed that Raísa not only re-followed Gomez on Instagram but also liked her recent birthday post. Was it the end of the Feud rumours?

Best friend and sister

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa have always been open about their close bond, especially when Raísa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017. Gomez underwent the transplant as part of her fight against lupus, a disease that often affects the kidneys. In an interview, she described the transplant as a life-saving move and expressed deep gratitude to Raísa for her selfless act. Raísa considers Gomez as her best friend and sister.

In her Instagram post about the surgery, Gomez said that her friend gave her the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to her. She felt incredibly blessed and that she love Raísa so much.

Raísa is celebrating her birthday with friends at a rooftop pool party, as indicated by her Instagram posts. While she hasn’t directly responded to Gomez’s message yet, she shared other well-wishes from friends on her Instagram Story.

The photo above is from Instagram

