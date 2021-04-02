Home News Security measures at selected MRT stations to include X-ray scans and body...

Security measures at selected MRT stations to include X-ray scans and body checks beginning April 1

LTA stresses need to remain vigilant against 'evolving security threats'

Photo: FB screengrab/Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Enhanced security screening is being introduced at selected MRT stations from Thursday (Apr 1).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 31) that checks similar to those at airports will be introduced at selected MRT stations.

“We need to remain vigilant against evolving security threats,” said LTA. “This is key to safeguarding our public transport network against potential security threats.”

The Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System (TOPSIS) programme has been established to meet security threats. It comprises more than 30,000 personnel trained to keep a lookout for suspicious items, persons and activities, said LTA.

- Advertisement -

“The TOPSIS programme works hand in hand with the implementation of enhanced security measures at public transport nodes to deter possible threats.

“This is why we are deploying security screening equipment at selected MRT stations, so don’t be worried if you are asked to go through these checks from Thursday, Apr 1,” said LTA.

The checks include metal detector scans and X-ray scans to be conducted at random.

According to a straitstimes.com report, the enhanced screening initiative experienced delays in implementation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that the equipment would be rotated periodically across MRT stations on all rail lines.

LTA’s post added that members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity to LTA staff, call the police or download the SGSecure app to provide information to the authorities./TISG

Read related: Back to Freak Central

Back to Freak Central

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens say that increasing rail and bus fares amid train faults is ‘shameful’

Singapore -- Many members of the online community have spoken out against an increase in public transport fares in light of two train disruptions this week. Incidents on two different MRT lines disrupted train services on Sunday (Mar 28) and Monday (Mar...
View Post
Featured News

Nicole Seah elected Workers’ Party Youth Wing president

Singapore—Ms Nicole Seah was elected president of the Workers’ Party Youth Wing, which held its biennial conference on Saturday (Mar 27). The WP Youth Wing announced the roster of new leaders in a Facebook post late on Sunday night following the conference...
View Post
Featured News

Young man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Singapore – A 21-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning (Mar 28) after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal. At around 5 am on Sunday, a man drowned while swimming with his friends in a canal in Serangoon, reported the Chinese newspaper Lianhe...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent