Security measures at selected MRT stations to include X-ray scans and body checks beginning April 1

Singapore – Enhanced security screening is being introduced at selected MRT stations from Thursday (Apr 1).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 31) that checks similar to those at airports will be introduced at selected MRT stations.

“We need to remain vigilant against evolving security threats,” said LTA. “This is key to safeguarding our public transport network against potential security threats.”

The Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System (TOPSIS) programme has been established to meet security threats. It comprises more than 30,000 personnel trained to keep a lookout for suspicious items, persons and activities, said LTA.

“The TOPSIS programme works hand in hand with the implementation of enhanced security measures at public transport nodes to deter possible threats.

“This is why we are deploying security screening equipment at selected MRT stations, so don’t be worried if you are asked to go through these checks from Thursday, Apr 1,” said LTA.

The checks include metal detector scans and X-ray scans to be conducted at random.

According to a straitstimes.com report, the enhanced screening initiative experienced delays in implementation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that the equipment would be rotated periodically across MRT stations on all rail lines.

LTA’s post added that members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity to LTA staff, call the police or download the SGSecure app to provide information to the authorities./TISG

